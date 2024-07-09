Carlito Making X-Rated ‘Very Hard’ Joke About Dominik Mysterio on Raw Leaves Fans In Stitches

The July 8th, 2024 edition of Monday Night Raw was one of the finest episodes the company has produced this year. It was especially dedicated to the ongoing storyline involving Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley.

Since Rhea Ripley dropped her championship in April due to a shoulder injury sustained after Liv Morgan ambushed her backstage, Morgan set her eyes on everything that belonged to Ripley.

Morgan's first target was the WWE World Championship, which she captured after Ripley’s departure to rehab for her shoulder injury. Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch at Backlash 2024.

Morgan’s next target was Rhea Ripley's onscreen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. She started chasing "Dirty Dom" and seduced him in every possible way; she even kissed Dominik Mysterio on a recent edition of Monday Night Raw.

On the July 8th edition of Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to team up with Liv Morgan to take on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega in a mixed tag team match in the main event.

Before the match, WWE aired a segment featuring Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan backstage in The Judgment Day locker room, where Morgan was helping her "Daddy Dom" stretch his legs before their match in a cozy moment.

The members of Judgment Day saw this from behind the walls and interpreted Dominik Mysterio's actions. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest even told Dom to stay away from Liv Morgan, saying, "Dominik, it's not that hard."

Fans’s Hilarious reaction

In response to Damian Priest's remarks, Carlito added X-Rated comments, pointing down at Dominik Mysterio and saying, "I think that's very HARD."

Fans are sharing their hilarious reactions to Carlito’s remark, praising his comic timing. An X (formerly Twitter) account shared the footage, quoting, "NETFLIX ERA CAN'T COME SOON ENOUGH."

Another fan commented on the clip, praising Carlito, "How good is it having Carlito back."

One fan noted, "You can hear Michael Cole laughing in the background."

Another fan said, "Priest got that look that's screaming Rhea is going to kill Dom and Liv for this."

Rhea Ripley returns on Raw

The main event was a mixed tag team match featuring WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, and Zelina Vega. With Liv Morgan's help, Dominik Mysterio finally defeated his dad, pinning him to earn the victory for Liv and himself.

At the end of the match, Liv Morgan jumped on Dominik, dragging him onto the canvas and was about to kiss him when Rhea Ripley's music surrounded the arena. Finally, after months of layoff, Mami was back.

Rhea ran towards Liv Morgan, who chose to leave the ring. Ripley then faced Dominik Mysterio, visibly disappointed, and left the ring. Dominik tried to explain, but Mami kept pushing her Dom Dom away.

Moving forward, the storyline between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley is expected to get more interesting, with the company planning to book a match between Morgan and Ripley at SummerSlam 2024.

