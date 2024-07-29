The choice was made. Carlos Sainz will race for Williams in 2025. The Spaniard, who is in his penultimate season with Ferrari, will join the British club next year. Sainz will be Alexander Albon's partner there.

Carlos Sainz has confirmed that he will join Williams on a multi-year contract. Sainz's departure was widely anticipated after he confirmed in February that he would quit Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton taking his place on the team.

Team manager James Vowles had stated unequivocally that the Spaniard was his top priority, and the announcement was made on Monday.



Charles Leclerc congratulated his Ferrari teammate as he wrote, “Wishing you the best for your new adventure next year Chili. Still got half a season together to have some more special moments as teammates “

Sainz was connected to the team, as were Sauber, which will be acquired by Audi in 2026, and Alpine. Nonetheless, he decided to contract with the British racing squad. With this announcement, American driver Logan Sargeant will depart the team at the end of the season.

Carlos Sainz ‘very happy’ to join Williams Racing

Sainz will compete for the team in 2025 and 2026, providing Williams with continuity during a significant regulatory transition. It will result in a new aerodynamic profile and comprehensive new power unit regulations involving the use of entirely sustainable fuel, according to Formula One's official website.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision," Sainz told Formula 1.



Sainz seems certain that Williams is the appropriate location for him to continue my F1 career, and he is immensely delighted to be joining such a historic and successful team, where many of his boyhood idols have previously driven and left their imprint on our sport. The ultimate aim of returning Williams to its rightful place at the head of the grid is a task that Sainz welcomes with enthusiasm.

"I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again, and starting on January 1, I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team,” said Sainz.

In a funny banter, a UK-based air carrier company Ryanair wrote, “now he's just an operator” making fun of Sainz as he considers himself a “smooth operator”. Joining Williams might be a problem but if they succeed in creating a car then Sainz has got all the talent in the world to win races.



Williams team principal believes Carlos Sainz is ‘perfect fit’ for their team

Sainz's choice to join Williams demonstrates his conviction in the team's recovery under team principal James Vowles, who formerly had a key position at Mercedes. Vowles, who had previously expressed appreciation for Sainz during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, sees this deal as a big step forward for the squad.

"Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties," said Vowles. Williams TP believes, Carlos has repeatedly proved that he is one of the most skilled drivers on the grid, with race-winning credentials, and this reinforces the upward trend Williams are on. Carlos provides not just expertise and skill, but also a strong desire to squeeze every minute out of the team and car; the fit is ideal.

