Carlos Sainz Reveals How Max Verstappen Almost Ended His F1 Career Before It Even Started

Due to the quick ascent of his former teammate Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz has revealed how his Formula 1 career almost ended before it ever started. In an open discussion on the Nude Project Podcast, Sainz revealed details about the difficulties he encountered in his early career and how Verstappen's success almost prevented him from pursuing a Formula One profession.

"I had a good career in karting, standing out at 14-15 years old, always in the top 3 of championships. Red Bull tested me for their young drivers' academy and eventually signed and sponsored me," Sainz recalled during the interaction on the Nude Project Podcast.

Carlos Sainz had a promising start in karting, consistently finishing in the top three of various championships at a young age. His performance caught the attention of Red Bull and was eventually signed for their young drivers' academy.

The Ultimatum and the Bull series

In 2014, as Sainz rose through the ranks, Red Bull gave him a warning: win the Bull Series or forfeit your opportunity to advance to Formula One. Sainz accepted the challenge, going on to win multiple races and coming dangerously close to winning the championship, which he thought would guarantee him a place in Formula One.

"They informed me in 2014 that my advancement to Formula One would rely on my performance—I would either win or not. As a prerequisite to enter Formula One, I started to win a lot of races and came very near to winning the Bull Series," Sainz said.

Max Verstappen beats Carlos Sainz to the Red Bull seat

But Red Bull signed a young, incredibly gifted player named Max Verstappen, thus removing Sainz's place despite his triumphs. Despite meeting Red Bull's conditions, Sainz was left in a perilous position and uncertain about his chances of ever making it to Formula 1.

Sainz revealed that he was left without a seat even after he followed all of Red Bull's instructions. Verstappen was signed by Red Bull ahead of him as the academy decided to let go of the Spaniard who would then have to find his own seat.

A twist of fate for Carlos Sainz

Luckily, there was another chance. Even though it was initially unclear if another Formula One place would open up, Sainz's persistence paid off. By securing a position in Formula 1, he was able to pursue racing at the pinnacle of competition. Since then, Sainz has shown his talent and tenacity by competing for a number of teams, including Renault, McLaren, and now Ferrari.

Sainz said that after he had won the championship, a second Formula One seat had fortunately become available, which he had ultimately been able to take. He added that it had been something that neither Red Bull nor him had considered beforehand.

When Sainz looks back on his career, he realizes how much Verstappen's quick promotion meant to him. Sainz's ability to get an F1 seat despite the near-miss is a testament to his desire and talent as a driver. Sainz's career might have finished before it started due to Verstappen's early success, but his talent kept him in the game.

