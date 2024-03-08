Carlos Sainz Ruled Out Of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: What Has He Been Diagnosed With And Who Will Replace Him?

Carlos Sainz won't be participating in the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The reason why he opted out of the Formula 2 championship is due to a medical emergency. Instead of Carlos Sainz, his reserve driver will be stepping in as his replacement. Here's everything you need to know about this situation:

What medical emergency has led Carlos Sainz to opt out of the Grand Prix this weekend?

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has recently been diagnosed with appendicitis, requiring him to undergo compulsory surgery soon. Due to this, he won't be taking part in the Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia this weekend. Instead of Carlos Sainz, his reserve Oliver Bearman will be stepping into the racecourse.

For the past two days, Carlos Sainz has been unwell. In fact, during Thursday practice, he said that it was, "one of my toughest days in a Formula 1 car." He assumed that his bad health was nothing more than a stomach bug, but after diagnosis, it was revealed that it's appendicitis and it would require surgery.

Ferrari gave confirmation on Carlos Sainz's health on Friday morning, describing that she's ruled out of the Grand Prix. "Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” Ferrari wrote in its statement while wishing their driver a "speedy recovery".

Talking about Carlos Sainz's replacement, Ferrari wrote, "As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship."

How is Oliver Bearman as an F1 driver?

Oliver Bearman will be taking the lead instead of Carlos Sainz this weekend. Bearman is 18 years old, a young talent who got the taste of F1 for the first time with Ferrari in late 2023. Back then, he was preparing for a couple of FP1 outings for Hass at Abu Dhabi and Mexican Grands Prix.

Since his entry into Ferrari, he has completed more than a couple of F1 test runs, that too with Scuderi. Currently, he's competing with the Prema Racing team in F1 and has won about four races. He has also placed sixth in last year's feeder series standings. This definitely is a life-changing opportunity for him.

