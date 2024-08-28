Carmelo Anthony Expresses His Desire to Co-Own NBA Team With LeBron James & Dwyane Wade; Report

Not as a player, though; Carmelo Anthony might soon be joining forces with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in the NBA. Sadly, the native of Baltimore was left out when James and Wade convened in Miami during the 2010 free agency class. However, since LeBron is nearing the end of his career and Wade and Melo have both retired, the three NBA team owners may finally be together.

The 10-time All-Star said he loved the idea when The Kid Mero asked Melo about the possibility of working with his banana boat brothers to own an NBA franchise during the most recent episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

"That's how you create what they're talking about generational," said Anthony. "That's generational, that's legacy if we can do that. I don't know how cuz I'm open. I don't know how open they are. Everybody has their own situation. I'm out there trying to raise money now, trying to raise money with my sports funds."

Wade is the only one with an ownership position in an NBA team out of the three. The Miami Heat legend has been a major presence in the team's games and activities since acquiring an undisclosed stake in the Utah Jazz in 2021. The Jazz's worth has increased from $1.75 billion to $3.46 billion during the three years that the Heat legend has been a part owner.

Like Wade, Anthony retired and was named a global ambassador for the NBL's Next Stars program. The best professional basketball league in Australia also revealed that, as part of its agreement with Melo, it will be possible to acquire a stake in a future expansion team. Anthony anticipates that his ventures into the NBL and other business travels will pave the way for him to eventually own an NBA team.

"I did travel the world, Japan, this place and that place to go fundraising. And it's hard to raise money. Most people say you got the money. It's hard to raise money. And getting people to understand what sports is. There's so much money spent into sports, and people don't really don't understand it. People don't really understand sports," he added.

LeBron James, who is 39 years old, is still active in the NBA. Even more, he just returned from the 2024 Olympics, where he won MVP and helped Team USA win gold. Despite how good LeBron appears to be right now, ESPN's Brian Windhorst thinks King James will play for another two years before he decides to pursue a career with the NBA's Las Vegas franchise.

