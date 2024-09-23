Carmelo Anthony Opens Up About His Interest in an NBA Comeback: ‘Getting Ready for a Professional Game’

Carmelo Anthony retired from the NBA on May 22, 2023, after an illustrious 19-season career. A 10-time All-Star, he ranks as the ninth all-time leading scorer in league history with 28,289 points. Drafted third overall in 2003 by the Denver Nuggets, he played a key role in the franchise's success, leading them to several playoff appearances. Throughout his career, Anthony also played for teams like the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers before calling it quits. After retirement, he remains engaged in tech venture capital through his company, Melo7 Tech Partners.

Now, Anthony watches as his 2003 draft classmate LeBron James continues to make history each time he takes the court. With his son Kiyan nearing NBA Draft eligibility, Anthony discussed the possibility of returning to the league on his podcast, '7 PM in Brooklyn with Kid Mero.'

"I don’t get the itch from going to games, but when I’m training in the gym, I feel it. The preparation for a professional game is so demanding. If I were to come back, where would I fit? I wouldn’t be in the top ten of the rotation. I’m busy with my son and staying active, but I don’t think about returning to that level of preparation."

Given his current situation, no NBA team is likely to consider Anthony for their rotation, as the 40-year-old forward had already transitioned out of such roles with the Trail Blazers and Lakers before retiring.

Carmelo Anthony's career didn’t unfold as he had hoped, as he never won a title and spent many years fighting for his place in the league. Despite this, he is widely regarded as one of the best scorers of his generation, posting career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Ranked 10th on the all-time scoring list, Anthony remains burdened by never reaching the NBA Finals.

He doesn’t need to return to the NBA just to sit on the bench for 82 games instead of spending time with his family. As one of the most accomplished players of his era, he isn't chasing the money that a minimum contract or another year in the league would offer.

Anthony could have extended his career through the 2022-23 season by accepting a return to the New York Knicks, but he declined because the team wouldn’t guarantee him playing time.

Playing alongside Jalen Brunson during Brunson's first season with the Knicks could have been a symbolic passing of the torch, especially if it doubled as a farewell tour for Anthony. However, that moment didn’t happen because Anthony had the self-respect to retire on his own terms, rather than waiting for NBA teams to force him out.

