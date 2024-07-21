Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why Anthony Edwards and Not Jayson Tatum Is Considered the Next Face of NBA

Carmelo Anthony recently gave his two cents and revealed who among Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum can be the next face of the NBA. According to him, Edwards stands out in the race for this title while Tatum misses the aura that the former has.

Moreover, Melo even gave details on the aura that the Boston Celtics’ Power forward is currently missing which puts him behind the list. Read on to know more!

Carmelo Anthony discloses reason behind Anthony Edwards being next face of NBA while Jayson Tatum isn't

Carmelo Anthony recently spoke on his podcast that despite Tatum being statistically ahead of Edwards, the latter has been drawing comparisons to Michael Jordan. This is considerable since the American basketball shooting guard has an extremely energetic aura to claim the best among others.

On the contrary, Tatum fails to carry that aura and thus sometimes fails to meet the fans’ expectations. Anthony said, as quoted by Basketball Network, “He won. He's successful. The reason why we put Anthony Edwards there is because of his aura. If JT had that aura, it's over.”

It is important to note that earlier this year, Carmelo Anthony showed confidence in both the stars and considered them the future faces of the NBA. Both players’ teams were holding the top position in their respective conferences and these stars were fans’ favorites.

However, with the last season getting over, Tatum now has career highlights that include earning five-time NBA All-Star, winning the 2024 NBA Championship, and securing the All-NBA First Team title thrice.

On the contrary, the Minnesota Timberwolves player has never won an NBA championship. Nonetheless, he has still been named NBA All-Star twice.

Carmelo Anthony proudly supports his son Kiyan at the USA Basketball minicamp

Carmelo Anthony, with his wife La La Anthony, recently visited his son Kiyan Anthony at the USA Basketball minicamp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

The moment became wholesome for the 40-year-old as he once experienced a similar journey during the 2001 camp, representing Team USA in four Olympic Games and winning three gold medals.

Speaking about the same, Anthony said (via Yahoo Sports), “Thinking back to 2001 when I was on this court starting out as a 15, 16-year-old kid, the history I have with USA Basketball and Team USA, it brings it back full circle.”

