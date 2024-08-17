Carmelo Anthony Trashes Back Noah Lyles for His Controversial ‘Champions’ Remarks: 'Y’all Ain’t Got No League for Your Own’

In a recent podcast, New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony delivered a strong response to track star Noah Lyles’ controversial comments regarding the prioritization of NBA athletes by major sportswear brands.

The Team USA men’s 100m gold-medal winner at the Paris Olympics, Lyles questioned Adidas’ decision to prioritize Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards over himself and took a dig at the NBA in the process.

In a no-holds-barred podcast titled “7PM in Brooklyn”, Anthony trashed back Lyles, urging him to desist from taking shots at the NBA and criticizing the prioritization of NBA athletes for endorsement deals. Anthony emphasized that Lyles should direct his efforts towards garnering more attention and resources for his sport rather than disparaging the NBA.

The controversy ignited as Lyles expressed his dissatisfaction with Adidas' choice to prioritize Edwards over him for a signature shoe launch. Lyles questioned the decision, pointing out Edwards' lack of an NBA Finals appearance, and reiterated that his own athletic achievements should have merited the same level of recognition and support.

Anthony, acknowledging that he is not an NBA champion, shared his perspective from a deeper understanding of how marketing and promotion work in the league. He called out Lyles for comparing his own achievements to those in the NBA, emphasizing the unique status and branding opportunities available in basketball.

During his podcast, Carmelo said, “Why do you keep shooting at the NBA? If you wanna shoot, shoot at the fact that you ain’t got no league for your own. Shoot at that! Shoot at why they ain’t pouring money into that sport which they should be.”

He further warned Lyles that his confrontational approach could lead to a backlash among the broader public.

The NBA veteran also emphasized that while he and the NBA community are supportive of Lyles and his accomplishments in track and field, the track star should seek to enhance the sport’s visibility and not diminish the achievements and investments made in the NBA.

Anthony further expressed that rather than aiming criticism at the NBA, Lyles should focus on advocating for greater attention and funding for his sport. “You wanna be the world champion, you wanna be an Olympic gold medallist, fine. We support you 1000% but don’t be comparing none of that s**t to what we have going on over here,” Anthony added.

However, It remains to be seen how this exchange will influence the discourse surrounding athlete endorsements and the broader relationships between athletes and their respective sports leagues. As both Carmelo Anthony and Noah Lyles are known for their outspokenness.

