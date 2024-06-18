Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's Nashville Home Catches Fire on Father's Day; Kids and Pets Unharmed

Carrie Underwood and her husband, former ice hockey center Mike Fisher, had a frightening end to Father's Day when part of their Nashville, Tenn., home caught fire on Sunday, June 16.

"There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," the singer's representative confirmed to a news outlet the next day. "There was no fire damage to the home where they live, and the family and their pets were unharmed."

When did Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's house catch fire?

The fire started at 9:40 pm at the home of Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood in Nashville. Carrie and Mike, along with their sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, were at home during the fire.

Their house is up a long road with a long driveway in a secluded area. Because of this, all eight of the Williamson County Fire Rescue stations came to help.

Reports say the fire started in the garage next to a UTV, an off-roading vehicle. The property has a 10,000-gallon water tank, which firefighters used to quickly extinguish the fire.

They stayed longer to put out recurring hot spots in the garage walls. Much to everyone’s relief, the fire stayed in the garage and did not reach the main house.

No harm came to Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood's forever home

Firefighters responded quickly after a fire alarm on Sunday night (June 16). They upgraded it to a structure fire almost right away, as a Facebook post by Williamson County Fire Rescue said, "Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well."

The fire started in the garage, and responders "were able to knock down the fire quickly to prevent it from spreading to the house," according to Williamson County officials. "Firefighters continue to put out hotspots to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time."

Carrie and Mike have not commented on the fire as of Monday (June 17), but their main house is safe.

Predators celebrated Mike Fisher's 1000th NHL game

Michael Andrew Fisher, known as Mike Fisher, is a Canadian professional ice hockey player famous for being the captain of teams like the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

Nearly three weeks after playing in his 1000th NHL game in March 2016, the Predators celebrated Fisher's career before a game against the Kings at Bridgestone Arena. They won 5-2.

He received a silver stick — a traditional gift for 1,000 games — and a framed photo collage of his 16-year career, along with a Tiffany crystal from the NHL. The Predators Foundation donated $5,000 to Room In The Inn, a local homeless outreach that Fisher supports. His agency also gave $2,500.

"It was special obviously, the ceremony," Fisher said. "Just trying to focus on the game, but with a lot of people in town, you want to play well. Definitely felt like you wanted to have a really good game and everyone came to play on our side tonight."

During game breaks, several fellow players and celebrities, including Underwood, country music star Vince Gill, and U2 frontman Bono, congratulated him in recorded video messages.