Catching Kelce: All you need to know about the Travis Kelce dating show before Taylor Swift romance

With Travis Kelce planning to propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday and take the seriousness of their relationship to another level, there are some parts of his past that he prefers to keep in the dark. Catching Kelce, for example. Keep reading to learn everything about this interesting dating show:

What is the ‘Catching Kelce’ show all about?

While most of us know when Travis Kelce first talked about Taylor Swift on his New Heights podcast, there’s still some fog around Catching Kelce. It’s a show that’s probably one of those areas of his past that Travis would not want to get into the limelight. But what was the show all about?

According to the official synopsis of the Catching Kelce show, it’s about, “In search of his soulmate, NFL player Travis Kelce dates one woman from each state.” It’s a dating show that features a total of 50 gorgeous women who come from all across the country. And for what? To catch Kelce’s heart!

The major objective of the show was to find a forever date, a love partner, or a relationship for Travis Kelce, who was single at the time. Even though ‘Catching Kelce’ was somewhere aligned with The Bachelor, instead of roses, the Chiefs tight end was seen handing roses to his potential love interest.

The show first premiered in 2016 on E!, with the first episode released on October 5 of that year. By November 16, the whole season was wrapped with the winner’s trophy and Kelce’s heart given to Maya Benberry. If you didn’t know who Maya Benberry is , she is Travis Kelce’s first official celebrity date.

Why did Travis Kelce decide to kickstart the ‘Catching Kelce’ show, and where is it available to watch?

The first obvious question that comes to the mind of every spectator is why he decided to do the show in the first place. Well, the reason is simple. Money! Travis Kelce rejected the show, something he talked about in the Shotsw Podcast Network, for a strong 3 months straight.

But then something changed. The Chiefs’ tight end got his contract extended but he spent all his money so fast that Travis had to keep on running from his landlady . Then, this show came with an offer that was too good to be rejected. And that’s when he hoped for the show.

‘Catching Kelce’ is owned by NBCUniversal, so technically, it should have been available on the Peacock. But Peacock decided otherwise up until recently, when Travis Kelce became one of the most talked-about celebrities in the world. Thanks to Taylor Swift, they decided to bring it back.

So now you can watch Season 1 of the ‘Catching Kelce’ show on Peacock; all seven episodes are ready to be streamed by you. Moreover, you can also check out the show on Amazon Prime Video. Well, do let us know your opinion on the show in the comment section below after checking it out!