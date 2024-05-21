Cavaliers Owner Would Reportedly Refuse to Trade Donovan Mitchell to Lakers Despite Being Top Trade Target

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert appears resolute in his stance on not trading star player Donovan Mitchell to the Los Angeles Lakers, despite the Lakers showcasing a keen interest in acquiring Mitchell.

According to NBA insider reports, Mitchell is the Lakers' primary trade target. However, Gilbert, as per an insider source told Hoops Wire, has made it clear that he "would never" entertain the notion of trading Mitchell to the Lakers.

However, Mitchell is a prolific scorer and valuable asset in the league, holding significance for the Cavaliers, evident in efforts to secure a substantial contract extension to keep him in Cleveland for the long term.

Lakers Were Prepared for Donovan Mitchell

Despite the growing rumors of Donovan Mitchell getting frustrated with his current teammates , the Cavs are not likely to pass on him. A similar report from Hoops Wire earlier shed light on the possibility of a Donovan Mitchell trade to the Los Angeles Lakers, revealing key insights that suggest such a move is unlikely.

There has been reported interest from the Lakers in Mitchell as a potential addition to their roster, the report thoroughly pointed out various reasons why a trade between Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers, involving players like Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr., may present challenges for the Lakers due to the preferred package sought by Cleveland.

Sources indicate that while Mitchell's availability might spark interest from multiple teams like the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies, a trade scenario with the Lakers could face significant obstacles based on the Cavaliers' trade expectations.

Additionally, the Cavaliers' season-ending loss also sparked internal turmoil within the organization and that would place a sweet spot for the Brooklyn Nets as they were said to have an offer ready for Mitchell.

Earlier refutes were also sought where the head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's job looked in serious jeopardy and All-Star Donovan Mitchell expressed a lack of confidence in him.

This dysfunction provides the perfect opportunity for the Brooklyn Nets, who have swiftly prepared an offer for Mitchell. But that’s all being said, Dan Gilbert now vies against the rumors and reports to place a no-nonsense offer for Donovan Mitchell.

