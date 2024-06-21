CBS Hosts Bluntly Pick Sides In Angel Reese Vs Caitlin Clark Debate: ‘Internet’s Gonna Hate This’

Since the beginning of their Rookie season, fans alike have compared Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark for their exceptional form on the court. As the Rookie of the Year race draws closer, CBS Sports co-hosts went on to discuss who will come out on top.

On Tuesday, during the We Need To Talk Now, podcast, co-hosts Ashley Nicole Moss and Alicia Jay disclosed their favorite pick for the award while also siding with Reese over Clark.

CBS Hosts bluntly pick sides in Angel Reese Vs Caitlin Clark debate

During their conversation, Moss initially gave her two cents on the matter and said (via The Western Journal), "I know the Internet's gonna hate this because they love to pit these women against each other. Right now, for me, it's between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark for different reasons.”

She went on to explain that both young stars have delivered incredible individual performances. While Reese has led the race in rebounds, and steals and has registered six consecutive double-doubles, the Indiana Fever Guard has been loved for her scoring and assists.

It is important to note that recently, Clark’s stardom has even driven massive WNBA viewership across several channels . The Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever matchup on CBS received 2.25 million views approximately.

Nevertheless, Jay then shared her opinion and quickly disclosed that her favorite pick is Reese as the player has been consistent with her game right from the start.

The co-host further stated, “I would lean toward Angel because she has been consistent. She has shown us every night that she is going to get out there and ball on both ends.”

Soon after this, Moss agreed with Jay, considering the current scenario and how the Chicago Sky Forward has recorded similar stats on a game-by-game basis. Nonetheless, Moss then mentioned that this is still quite an early prediction to make.

How have Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark fared this season?

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has been making rounds since the 2023 women's basketball national championship game. During the matchup, Reese's LSU team defeated Clark's Iowa team with a 102-85 victory.

Similarly, in the WNBA, the competition between the two has continually fueled the debate over who is the best. As of now, Clark averages 16.3 points and 6.2 assists in the 2024 regular season stats. Meanwhile, Reese averages 12.1 points and 2.1 assists.

Additionally, Reese is leading in rebounds with 10.2 per game and steals with 1.8 per game. Meanwhile, Clark is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals.

