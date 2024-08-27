CeeDee Lamb Contract Extension: Here’s All You Need to Know about the USD 136 Million Contract With the Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb can be rest assured of staying with the Cowboys for the long term. After a tussle with the team throughout the preseason, the WR has finally shaken hands on a four-year, $136 million contract extension with the Cowboys, per NFL Indiser Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero’s announcement on Monday.

The contract guarantees $100 million and a $38 million signing bonus to Lamb, making him the second-highest paid WR in the league after the Vikings' Justin Jefferson. This equates to Lamb receiving about $34 million on average, thanks to Tory Dandy of CAA, who negotiated the deal with the Cowboys.

Now that Lamb has his wish, the Cowboys fans will be expecting to see some fiery action from him on the gridiron in the regular season-opening game vs. the Browns. However, since the WR has missed out on every OTA and practice session to further press his wish to receive a contract extension.

CeeDee Lamb’s absence has not only generated a ton of questions surrounding the WR’s absence but has also coerced the Cowboys to take some action to lock their star receiver in for the next seasons, especially when they have the pressure of breaking the two-decade long curse of not winning the Super Bowl.

When Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about locking Lamb when the parties were still in talks, he made headlines with his “non-urgency” approach. Later, executive vice president and director of player personnel Stephen Jones came in and did some damage control, saying that locking Lamb in was an absolute no-brainer for them. "Zero thought of Lamb not being a Dallas Cowboy,” Jones said, hinting at the Cowboys gradually coming to the same page as Lamb.

Now that Dak Prescott and his o-line won’t have to battle the uncertainty of not having their best receiver on gridiron, they can aim to put up an applaud-worthy performance on Sept. 8 vs. the Cleveland Browns. In their preseason clashes, Dak Prescott and Co. managed to bag one win and get two losses on their shoulders against the La Rams and the Chargers.

Since the Cowboys are preparing to face the Browns, they will not be forgetting their lost rivalry with them. All the pent-up rivalry since the last 3 seasons would be put to the test in this clash since the last time they locked horns was back in the 2020 season, where the Browns brutally battered the Cowboys with a 49-38 dominating win. Now that CeeDee Lamb is fueled by the happiness that this contract brought, he is expected, as every year, to put up a good fight.