CeeDee Lamb Could Demand Trade if Cowboys Don’t Meet USD 32 Million Per Year Demand: Report Suggests

Dallas Cowboys and controversies are among the most popular subjects these days. Following the heated internet feud between Malik Hooker and Micah Parsons, WR Ceedee Lamb is now asking management about contract extensions.

Ceedee Lamb enters the final year of his rookie deal and expects a significant contract extension this year. However, there are rumors that this contract saga may turn ugly if not resolved quickly. A Twitter source says he may seek a trade if he does not get the deal he wants.

Ceedee Lamb seeks a $32 million-per-year contract

CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' number-one receiver, and he has consistently been one of the league's greatest wideouts since his debut in 2020. He never misses a game, is incredibly dependable, and has improved year after year.

Lamb is a player that the Dallas Cowboys cannot afford to lose. The wide receiver has turned into a true superstar and is their only exceptional weapon. As a result, Lamb expected a new contract for at least $32 million per year, making him the league's second-highest-paid receiver.

Justin Jefferson is now the highest-paid wide receiver in the league, earning $35 million annually. Tyreek Hill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and AJ Brown, who each earn over $30 million AAV, come in after him. Only Hill has outgained Lamb in receiving yards during the last two seasons among that group.

Amon-Ra St. Brown gets $30 million per year for 3,588 yards and 21 touchdowns over three seasons

Ceedee Lamb may skip the training camps without a contract extension

The Cowboys began training camp in Oxnard, California, on July 24, and it was widely reported on Monday that Lamb is seeking an extension and is willing to miss training camp if a deal is not reached before then.



Although he has received more than $100,000 in fines for skipping the team's mandated minicamp, more sanctions may be issued later this month. However, missing training camp is a very different ballgame than missing minicamp.