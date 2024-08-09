CeeDee Lamb Hits Back at Jerry Jones Over ‘No Urgency’ in Contract Extension Comment With Cryptic Social Media Move

As Pro Bowl wide receiver Ceedee Lamb continues to seek an extension, Jones held court on Thursday and stated that he is not in a rush to sign standout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a new deal. Pro Bowl Wide Receiver appears to have taken exception to comments made by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Thursday regarding the two sides' continuing contract standoff.

In Dallas, things appear to be getting stickier. Jerry Jones is still in no hurry to resolve the Cowboys' offseason contract crisis, even though the season is only a month away from starting. CeeDee Lamb is one player who is waiting for an extension this summer, and with Jones stating that there is no rush to complete his contract, the wide receiver responded cryptically.



Following a joint practice with the LA Ram Three days before the Dallas Cowboys' preseason opener and a month before the regular season begins, owner Jerry Jones is not in a hurry to reach a new agreement with CeeDee Lamb. "I don't have any urgency to get it done," Jones told The Athletic's Jon Machota.

Lamb, now holding out for a new deal, couldn't help but chuckle at the Cowboys' owner. Lamb instantly quote-posted with a simple "lol" before allegedly erasing a mention of the Cowboys from his social network bio and replacing it with "Eights."

Advertisement

Lamb is in the final year of a contract that was set to pay him $17.99 million this season, and he did not report to training camp while he sought a new contract that would place him among the NFL's highest-paid receivers. The Cowboys placed Lamb on the reserve/did not report list earlier this week to free up roster space for training camp.

Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons also reposted Lamb's message, and Dak Prescott appeared to have a different perspective than Jones because the Cowboys are dealing with more issues than merely Lamb's contract.

Negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott and defensive standout Micah Parsons continue unresolved, and they have lost patience with the team's indecision, adding to the increasing strain in Dallas.

Also Read: Did Bills Coach Sean McDermott Take Shot at Stefon Diggs?

Lamb is currently on a training camp holdout while negotiating a new contract, with his targeted compensation each season reportedly set at $30 million. Lamb also skipped the Cowboys' mandated minicamp in June, resulting in fines of almost $100,000, which the organization can revoke. Lamb is being penalized $50,000 for each day he skipped during training camp, which cannot be reversed.

Advertisement

While Jones' lack of urgency statement drew a lot of attention, it came after Jones had expressed an optimistic view. When asked if he could see the regular season starting and Lamb not being ready, Jones said he thought the parties were at least on the right track.



Many believe the Cowboys owner is unconcerned about the probable departure of important players such as Prescott and Lamb. He recently drew similarities to the Kansas City Chiefs' departure from Tyreek Hill in 2022, reminding supporters that the Chiefs won two Super Bowls without their top receiver.