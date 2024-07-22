CeeDee Lamb or Dak Prescott? Cowboys Will Reportedly Prioritize THIS Player’s Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys will resume their preparations for the 2024-25 NFL season on Wednesday, July 24. However, they are still finding a middle ground over contract negotiations for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are reported to be prioritising the Wide Receiver over the quarterback.

The Dallas-based franchise couldn’t agree on a deal with either Lamb or Prescott last year. The values of both stars have reached a new high following a surge in the QB and WR markets. The Cowboys need to get at least one of the deals done before the prices rise even further. Reports suggest Lamb will be approached first for the negotiations.

Also Read: Keeping Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parson Is Impossible, Ex-Cowboys Star Says; Suggests Jerry Jones Should Trade THIS Player

Cowboys likely to prioritize CeeDee Lamb’s contract over Dak Prescott

Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins released a report on the Cowboys’ stance on Lamb and Prescott. He said the Cowboys will make Lamb their No.1 priority over Prescott for contract negotiations. Watkins added that the Cowboys want Lamb in the camp. He concluded that the discussions might escalate once the team arrives in California.

Lamb missed the Organized Team Activities (OTAs) throughout the offseason. This went unnoticed since OTAs were optional for the players. But the 25-year-old wide receiver was also absent from the mandatory minicamp. The Cowboys realize that Lamb has been a holdout. That’s why they want to finalize the deal with him before Prescott.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler gave an update about Prescott’s contract during his recent appearance on SportsCenter. Fowler said Prescott has been privately made clear that he will be extended. He added that the Cowboys and Prescott haven’t made much progress on their contract negotiations.

Advertisement

Also Read: CeeDee Lamb Could Demand Trade if Cowboys Don’t Meet USD 32 Million Per Year Demand: Report Suggests

Will Dak Prescott wait for contract negotiations?

According to Fowler, Prescott is waiting for other stars to get their deal done. He said Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and Jordan Love in Green Bay are waiting for a deal. “Dak Prescott has the most leverage of those three,” he pointed out. Fowler believes that Prescott is waiting for Tagovailoa and Love to get a deal before he can land a huge deal.

Both Tua and Jordan would love to get a grand deal as they enter the final year of their contract. Prescott can allow them to finalize their contract and then make an even bigger demand from the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott will become a free agent if he doesn’t extend with the Cowboys before the next season. He doesn’t have any franchise tag clause. The Cowboys need to figure out a way to keep both Lamb and Prescott on their roster.

Advertisement