‘Celebrities have to support Israel, or...’: LeBron James faces backlash for denouncing Hamas killings

Speaking out against the recent violent attack in the Middle East led by Hamas, LeBron James voiced his concerns and condemnation. This comes along with the news of Congress pondering a USD 2 billion aid package to aid Israel's recovery from the disastrous conflict. Conveying his deep sadness regarding the catastrophic events in Israel, James condemned the terrorist actions executed by Hamas."We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We all must work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism," said LeBron James.

The statement, posted across his social media handles, had James praying for peace in the region while restating his unceasing commitment to fight against every form of hatred. He emphasized the importance of preventing the widespread of even more hatred, racism, and antisemitism in the wake of this tragedy.

Contrary to James's statement, some of his fans disagreed, One user wrote, "Someone is telling these celebrities they have to support Israel or they lose their career im convinced"

James isn't the only one in the league addressing the conflict. Deni Avdija, the Washington Wizards forward and the only player born in Israel, also denounced Hamas' actions in an extensive post.

LeBron James reveals his favorite Nike sneakers

James struck a monumental sneaker deal with Nike back in 2003. Throughout his career spanning 1,421 games, James has consistently sported one of his distinct models, not including the preseason and postseason games. With twenty-one signature sneakers under his belt, fans are eager to find out James' favorite basketball shoe.

A video released on Nike Basketball's Instagram account provided sneaker lovers with a definitive answer from James. In a session titled "blind ranking," James provided a list of his favorite top five sneakers. Wrapping up the video, James declared the Nike LeBron 8 South Beach as his top pick. "It's the premier shoe in my series. Undoubtedly. This shoe revolutionized the sneaker trend. The 'South Beach' 8s, that's off the charts," stated James.

