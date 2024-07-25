Celine Dion and Lady Gaga to Perform Together at 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: Report

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are set to perform together at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, and after much speculation, it seems fans will finally get to see them on stage. The sighting of the two pop stars in the City of Light fueled rumors about their performance at the highly anticipated sporting event.

Dion and Gaga will be coming up together to perform a French classic, which will take place on Friday, July 26. Earlier, reports revealed how much the My Heart will Go On singer will earn for her performance.

TMZ has confirmed the long-rumored news that Lady Gaga and Celine Dion will perform together at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The speculation was fueled by sightings of the two pop stars in the city.

According to the source, Dion and Gaga are set to perform Edith Piaf’s classic La Vie en Rose. Thierry Moreau also revealed that Dion will be dressed in Dior, featuring a striking pink and black feather cape.

Earlier reports from TMZ indicated that the 56-year-old Dion, known as the Queen of Power Ballads, will earn $2 million for performing just one song. The tournament will also cover her travel expenses, including jets, boats, and other costs.

This performance will mark Dion’s return to the stage since she revealed her diagnosis with Stiff-Person Syndrome in 2022. It is expected to be a significant moment, given the magnitude of the Olympics.

Lady Gaga, on the other hand, has performed La Vie en Rose before, notably in her 2018 film A Star Is Born. The official Olympics account on X (formerly Twitter) had earlier teased the performance with a video featuring a performer in a black hood and chrome accessories, accompanied by the message, “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Summer Games is set for July 26. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics, and this year’s ceremony is expected to be the grandest in the history of the Games, according to organizers.

For the first time ever, the opening ceremony will take place outside a traditional stadium. The event will be held in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, and a Parade of Nations will float down the Seine River.

The Summer Games will continue until August 11, marking their return to Paris since 1924. This year’s celebration will uniquely transform the French capital into an expansive stadium, offering a fresh and exciting twist on the traditional Olympic opening.

