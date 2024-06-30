Celine Dion Surprises Fans During NHL Draft Pick 2024 Amid Rare Neurological Disorder Diagnosis

Being picked in the first round of the NHL Draft is a dream come true. Having that moment announced by one of the greatest singers ever is no less than hitting the jackpot.

During the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday night (June 28), the Canadiens brought Celine Dion to the stage. Montreal's general manager Kent Hughes called Dion “our No. 1 fan” as she announced the fifth overall draft pick.

Celine Dion reveals the fifth overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens

The legendary singer looked cheerful as she arrived at The Sphere in Las Vegas for the NHL's big event.

Dion was accompanied by her 23-year-old son René-Charles Dion Angélil, who is also a singer and goes by RC Angélil. After greeting the audience in both French and English, she got straight to the point.

The singer said, “With the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Montreal Canadiens are proud to select Ivan Demidov.”

Dion's dramatic pause before naming the 18-year-old Russian player made the NHL announcers call it “the most dramatic draft announcement of all time.” They also joked that “Montreal is saying ‘merci’ to the Anaheim Ducks for not picking him,” since the California team had shown interest in choosing Demidov third overall.

Amazon documentary on the Queen of Power Ballads

In 2022, Celine opened up about having Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes her to suffer from painful spasms. She shared more about this diagnosis in her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

The documentary captures heartbreaking scenes where Celine battles tremors throughout her body while doctors yell that she is "in a crisis." This devastating scene appears towards the end of the documentary, which premiered on Amazon Prime on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old is shown lying on her front on a physiotherapy bed, suffering spasms in her fingers, face, and feet. Medics then gently turn Celine onto her side, as she's seen weeping from the worsening seizure.

After it finally subsided, Celine opened her eyes, looking exhausted. She sat up, covered her face with her hands, and wiped away her tears. The legendary singer's comeback could be sooner than expected, despite the physical challenges, reported The US Sun.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Celine Dion stepped out of the spotlight after being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition.

Stiff Person Syndrome is a very rare neurological disorder that gets worse over time. Muscle pain and spasms increase.

The condition is marked by "progressive stiffness and painful spasms in the back and limbs, often triggered by touch, noise, or anxiety, and worsened by movement," according to Contact A Family, a charity for families of children with disabilities.

There is no cure, but death from the condition is rare. Severe spasms in the chest can sometimes make it hard to breathe.