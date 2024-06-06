“Celtics are cooked”: Jrue Holiday’s One-Word Strategy To Stop Kyrie Irving Leaves NBA Fans Hollering

Kyrie Irving is renowned for being one of the best tough-shot makers in the NBA. His dribble combos, ability to score with both hands and an exceptional layup package make him nearly unstoppable. Recently, this sentiment was acknowledged by Boston Celtics point guard Jrue Holiday, who will face Irving in the 2024 NBA Finals.

On Wednesday, June 5, Holiday was asked by reporters about his plans to stop Kyrie. His hilarious one-word answer, "pray," has now NBA fans buzzing. Holiday acknowledged Irving's immense offensive firepower and admitted that stopping Kyrie would be extremely difficult as he hopes for divine intervention instead.

Jrue Holiday talking about his plan to stop Kyrie:

This assessment by Holiday has led some fans to say, "Celtics are cooked". Many believe that if the Celtics' defensive leader and a member of the All-NBA Defensive First Team expresses such sentiment, then it will be challenging for the Celtics to stop the Mavericks. The Celtics defense also has to contend with Luka Doncic's offense.

Fans also noted that Jrue Holiday is wise not to go the way of Anthony Edwards. As one fan quipped - “Jrue Holiday didn’t want to go that Anthony Edwards’s route". Before facing Irving in the 2024 Western Conference Finals, Edwards bravely proclaimed that he would match up with Kyrie and have “fun” playing against him.

This competitive embrace of the challenge resulted poorly for Edwards. Kyrie delivered an excellent performance in the Western Conference Finals, averaging 27.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 49 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep in the five-game win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many other fans believed that Jrue Holiday was being real and humble while giving props to Kyrie’s elite offensive talent.

Jrue Holiday vs Kyrie Irving Head-to-Head

Kyrie Irving and Jrue Holiday have faced each other 20 times before the 2024 NBA Finals. In these matchups, Kyrie has averaged 24.2 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.7 rebounds against Jrue.

In two regular-season games against the Celtics during the 2023/24 NBA season, Irving averaged 21 points and 2.5 assists, shooting 42% from the field (18-for-43) and 29% from three-point range (4-of-14). We can note that despite acknowledging Kyrie's immense offensive threat, Jrue Holiday has remained humble. Alongside his backcourt partner Derrick White, Holiday has had successful defensive outings against Kyrie in these regular-season games.

