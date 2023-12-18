Celtics, Bucks, Nuggets and more: Vote for team that looks most likely to win NBA Championship this season

The NBA Championships, marks the peak of the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs, pitting the league's top two teams against each other in a quest for the championship title.

The NBA Finals embodies a rich history and unforgettable moments, including the legendary reigns of teams such as the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, along with the rise of recent powerhouses like the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

In the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious by clinching their maiden championship.

They triumphed over the Miami Heat in a 6-game series, winning four games to two. Holding 17 championships each, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers hold the distinction of being the most successful teams in the annals of NBA history.

Here are the top teams that are most likely to win the NBA Championship this season

Boston Celtics

Many regard the Boston Celtics as a powerful force set to snatch the NBA Championship this season. Their robust lineup presents a key reason for this belief, boasting stalwarts such as Jayson T, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday.

During this offseason, the Celtics amped up their roster, recruiting top-notch secondary players like Al Horford and Derrick White.

Their first six are among the best in the NBA, resulting in a depth that surpasses other teams significantly.

Over the past few seasons, the Celtics have been on the cusp of clinching an NBA title.

Their overhauled roster this season places them in prime position for the championship. However, we must remember to account for fluctuations in odds as the season unfolds, influenced by team performances, injuries, and other dynamic factors.

This season, the Boston Celtics' strengths are exhibited through their superior perimeter players, robust defensive abilities, and enhanced depth.

Their roster boasts potent perimeter players and a reformed backcourt spotlighting Jrue Holiday and Derrick White's defensive prowess.

Milwaukee Bucks

The 2023-24 NBA championship could see the Milwaukee Bucks as its top contenders. Along with the Boston Celtics, they join the popular favorites who are most likely to win the championship.

The Bucks' standing took a decisive jump for the better in odds, thanks to a key trading move. Their chances to win the championship now sport the most favorable prediction.

The aforementioned trade brought Damian Lillard to the Bucks, significantly bolstering their overall team strength.

Led by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the league's finest players, the Bucks pack a powerful punch. The team also boasts a robust support line with players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

As continuous participants in the playoffs over recent years and boasting championship laurels from 2021, the Bucks, with their current team and favorable odds, are strongly positioned to clinch this season's championship trophy.

Staying a steady contender in the playoffs has been commonplace for the Milwaukee Bucks over the years. They've participated in the playoffs an astounding 35 times, with their most recent entry ending in the Eastern Conference First Round in 2023.

Under the leadership of Coach Mike Budenholzer, they have maintained a playoff entry streak for five consecutive years, boasting eight series wins and three losses.

Over the last four seasons, the Bucks have triumphed in eight playoff series, including seizing the 2021 NBA championship.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are perceived as main rivals for this season's NBA championship. Although the Milwaukee Bucks' odds improved due to the procurement of Damian Lillard, the Nuggets are still favored as potent championship contenders.

With league MVP Nikola Jokić leading the way, the Nuggets have impressed with their powerful performances.

The home-field advantage provided by the Ball Arena only further enhances their strength as a team.

Demonstrating his potency as a player, Nikola Jokić has a commendable average of 27.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game.

Additional significant contributors to the team's capabilities include Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets have continually demonstrated their tenacity and adaptability, as evident in their victories even without Jokić.

This resilience reflects their effective management of potential hindrances.

Phoenix Suns

As a strong contender to clinch this year's NBA Championship, the Phoenix Suns greatly deserve this consideration due to several factors.

Their team boasts an array of star players, headlined by Devin Booker who is widely forecasted to have a breakthrough season.

The Suns further fortify their roster with the addition of Bradley Beal, an accomplished player whom they gained through a recent trade.

This latest acquisition led to a noticeable escalation in the Suns' odds for the Championship, underscoring the greater perceived threat they pose with Beal on board.

Certainly, the Suns have to contend with the high level of competition within the NBA's Western Conference, where several formidable teams vie for the championship. Despite this, the Suns command significant chances to thrive owing to their robust roster.

The Suns' fortunes are guided by the talented Coach Monty Williams, known for his knack for mobilizing and enhancing the team's capabilities. Under his leadership, the team practices a system accentuating spacing, dynamic ball movement, and precision in taking shots.

This strategy could position them well in enduring the playoff pressure.

Los Angeles Clippers

With a roster boasting talented players such as Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers advance as potent challengers for this season's NBA championship.

It's no surprise to find them among the top five favorites for the title.

Considerably a game changer, the latest enlistment of James Harden to their cadre intensifies their championship prospects even further.

His addition insulates the team against the potential blow of losing key players like Leonard and George to injuries, thereby reinforcing their depth and tenacity.

It's noteworthy to mention that the Clippers have been formidable playoff competitors, having ascended to the Western Conference finals in 2021, marking a franchise first.

With this momentum of an amplified roster, promising championship odds, and key acquisitions, the Los Angeles Clippers embark on this season forcefully positioned as a credible threat to the NBA championship.

