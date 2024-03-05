Celtics Injury Report: Will Jaylen Brown Play Against Cavaliers Tonight?

On Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics are setting off for an away game with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. They recently annihilated the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

However, the Cavaliers suffered a home game loss against the New York Knicks. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET.

Injury concerns are looming over Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics due to a left knee contusion.

The specifics of when and how the injury happened are not clear. He may have sustained it in the recent battle with the Warriors or during subsequent practice sessions. Brown’s participation in Tuesday's game hinges on a game-time decision after being listed as questionable.

The status of Jaylen Brown's involvement in the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers' upcoming TV game on Tuesday seems uncertain. The three-time NBA All-Star is reported as questionable on the Celtics' injury list.

Brown's name appearing on the injury list is somewhat surprising, considering he has missed only five games this season. He delivered an impressive performance against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday with the Celtics triumphing an astounding 140-88.

In just 22 minutes of gameplay, Brown tallied 29 points, with a shooting efficiency of 57.9%, including five successful shots out of his ten attempts from the 3-point range.

Advertisement

Brown has significantly contributed to the Celtics' commendable performance this year, averaging 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. His defensive prowess isn't lagging either, with an average of 1.1 steals per game and he commits only 2.4 turnovers.

ALSO READ: Did LeBron James Gift Chad Johnson His Game Ball after Scoring 40,000 Career Points?

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

With a staggering 140-88 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Celtics recorded their franchise's third most substantial win margin.

Scoring 29 and 27 points respectively, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum set a new league record. This marked their third 50-point (or more) win this season and lengthened their season's best winning streak to 11 games.

"We feel great about it, but humility is important," Brown commented, adding a respect note for the game and the Warriors. He emphasized that their seriousness and discipline showed their respect for the game, mentioning that it was their time to shine.

Facing the Knicks without Jalen Brunson who left after the first minute, the Cavaliers couldn't find their shooting rhythm and endured a 107-98 defeat.

The Cavs, who also missed Donovan Mitchell (their leading scorer with a sore knee) and top substitute player Caris LeVert (a sore elbow), got 18 points each from Sam Merrill and Jarrett Allen. Evan Mobley contributed 13 points and equal rebounds.

Before Brunson's early exit, both teams already presented different lineups compared to their last season's playoff face-off won by the Knicks in just five games.

While the Cavs played without Mitchell and LeVert, three of the Knicks' starters sat out due to injuries.

These included All-Star forward Julius Randle (shoulder), center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and guard O.G. Anunoby (elbow).

ALSO READ: Has LeBron James Invested in PGA Tour Alongside Drake and Other Big Celebrities?