Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks Tomorrow in NBA Finals Game 3?

The NBA Finals transition to Dallas, with the Mavericks gearing up to catch up after the Celtics snatched victory in the first two games in Boston. In Game 2 on Sunday, the Celtics outplayed the Mavericks with a score of 105-98, marking their dominance in the championship series. Game 3 is planned to kick off at 8:30 EST at the American Airlines Center.

The prestigious Boston team is now just a couple of victories away from bagging the 18th NBA Championship, having defended their home court with determination.

Will Kristaps Porzingis play against the Dallas Mavericks in NBA Finals Game 3?

Celtics' center Kristaps Porzingis encountered a rare injury in his left leg, as named by the team, leaving him on the questionable list for Game 3 on Wednesday.

The team revealed on Tuesday that Porzingis has a torn medial retinaculum that has led to the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg. They further indicated that Porzingis' availability for the upcoming Finals games will be assessed daily.

Porzingis commented on the sudden injury on Tuesday saying, "I felt something, and now I have to manage it. It's going to be assessed daily; that's for sure. I'll gauge my situation tomorrow and will try my best to be on the court tomorrow. We'll see how that pans out."

Advertisement

Porzingis had been out for five weeks due to a right calf injury before the Finals, yet managed to return for Game 1. He has been scoring an average of 16 points with a shooting rate of 60% complemented by 2.5 blocks per game in this series. This performance proved instrumental in the Celtics taking a 2-0 lead over the Mavericks in Boston.

It was spotted on Tuesday that Porzingis had a sleeve and a somewhat brace on his left leg, along with what appeared to be a brace on his left ankle. However, he did not seem to have a limp.

He maintained an optimistic tone about being able to play Game 3, wherein the Celtics hope to improve their lead to 3-0 and come within one victory of their 18th NBA title.

The Dallas Mavericks have had 8 victories in their last 12 games. Eager for a win to stay competitive in the series, the Mavericks have a home advantage with 5-3 SU in these NBA playoffs. The Mavericks average 106.4 points shooting at 46.8 percent and restrict opponents to 104.1 points at 44.7 percent shooting.

Advertisement

Where to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks, Game 3

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 12

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: ABC/fubo

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Greg Brown III

Questionable

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis

ALSO READ: Who Is Jrue Holiday's Wife? All About Soccer Star Lauren Holiday