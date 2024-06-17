Celtics Injury Report: Will Kristaps Porzingis Play Against Dallas Mavericks Tomorrow in NBA Finals Game 5?

Tim Bontemps, an NBA insider, discloses that the participation of Kristaps Porzingis in Game 5 against the Mavericks is questionable.

The NBA Finals return to Boston for Game 5, following an electrifying 122-84 victory by the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, breathing life into their championship aspirations.

The Mavericks showcased harmonious and synchronized gameplay, marking a series first. Continuing at this level of basketball is imperative for them to stage an unprecedented comeback from a 3-0 trail.

Although Kristaps was listed as available for Game 4 after sustaining an injury in Game 2, the Celtics center did not play any part in that match due to the coach's decision.

Porzingis' absence in Game 4 was glaring, as the Mavericks secured 60 points, overrunning the Celtics' interior. The Mavericks' frontcourt players collectively contributed 24 points. This advantage needs to be capitalized on, primarily with Al Horford acting as the main defender in the paint.

Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla provided some clarity on what the circumstances might be concerning Porzingis' involvement in Game 5 of the series.

Although the Celtics are on the verge of becoming NBA champions, with just one more win required, they must not waver in their intensity. The Mavericks exhibited the anticipated desperation of a team in their position during the previous game.

The Dallas Mavericks finally clinched a much-needed win after four games, thwarting the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals. The Celtics had an authoritative 3-0 lead in the series before the Mavericks made a compelling comeback in Game 4.

Advertisement

The Mavericks, however, still grapple with the colossal task of overturning a 3-0 series deficit, an achievement yet to be witnessed in the NBA annals.

The Celtics may be deemed the more uniformly adept team, but total points from the first four games reflect a slight edge in favor of the Mavericks, 408-402.

ALSO READ: Where Is Game 5 of NBA Finals Being Played? Explore Everything About Celtics-Mavericks Next Clash

When and where to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 5

Date: Monday, June 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. CT

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: Sling

Venue: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks player's stats

Jaylen Brown stats

Jaylen Brown has averaged 22.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 13 games against the Mavericks in his career.

Jayson Tatum stats

Jayson Tatum has averaged 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 14 games against the Mavericks in his career.

Kyrie Irving stats

Advertisement

Kyrie Irving has averaged 23.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 26 games against the Celtics in his career.

Luka Doncic stats

Luka Doncic has averaged 29.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists in 11 games versus the Celtics in his career.

Injury Report for Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Game 5

Boston Celtics

Questionable

Kristaps Porzingis

Dallas Mavericks

Out

Greg Brown III