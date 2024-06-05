Celtics Legend Claims Kyrie Irving Is Better Than Jayson Tatum Ahead of NBA Finals

In his first full season with the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving has played a pivotal role in leading the team to an impressive 50-win season and a coveted spot in the NBA Finals.

As he prepares to face his former team, the Boston Celtics, with a championship at stake, Irving received a fresh compliment from the Boston Celtics legend, Isian Thomas himself.

Thomas' recent declaration on BuLLy Ball podcast has got the Celtics fans to raise eyebrows on his take.Isaiah, a beloved figure among Boston Celtics fans, risks angering his loyal following with this take. While expressing his admiration for Irving, Thomas confidently proclaimed his preference for the enigmatic point guard over the rising star, Jayson Tatum.

During his conversation, the star point guard said,” I am. Imma go with that. I'm a big Kyrie fan, Imma just rock with that. They got the best player and the best duo.”

However, the claim has drawn attention to Irving's impressive playoff performance, averaging 22.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks. However, critics argue that Tatum's consistent excellence in the postseason, with averages of 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, outweighs Irving's contributions.

Despite Irving's accolades and All-Star status, Tatum's recent success, including multiple All-NBA First Team selections, emphasizes the substantial disparity between the two players.

LeBron James looked back at his time with Kyrie Irving before NBA Finals

LeBron James expressed a mix of pride and nostalgia as he prepared to watch his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, Kyrie Irving, compete in his first NBA Finals since 2017.

In a recent podcast episode, James shared his happiness in witnessing Irving's continued growth as a player, yet he couldn't help but express the feelings of longing for their past partnership.

"I'm so f**king happy and so proud to watch him continue his growth. I'm so f**king mad at the same time that I'm not his running mate anymore," Bron told JJ Redick during his conversation at Mind the Game podcast.

The duo, who won a championship together in 2016 and made three consecutive Finals appearances, shared a bond on and off the court that left a lasting impact on both players.

While Irving's decision to pursue a trade in 2017 led him to Boston and now Dallas, James remained supportive of his former running mate's journey.

Despite missing out on the opportunity to reunite with Irving following the point guard's move to the Mavericks, James remained impressed by Irving's skill set, acknowledging him as one of the most gifted players the NBA has ever seen.

As Irving elevates his game in the postseason alongside Luka Doncic for Dallas, James recognizes the unpredictable yet potent dynamic Irving brings to the court, likening him to having a game-changing card like a Draw 4 in Uno with every hand dealt.

