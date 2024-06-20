Celtics Nearing Derrick White Contract Extension Retaining All 5 Best NBA Championship Stars

The Boston Celtics, fresh off their 2024 NBA championship win, find themselves facing crucial decisions on retaining their key players. Among them, guard Derrick White has emerged as a vital asset who has all the good reasons to be termed as the league's premier two-way guard, making him eligible for a four-year, $125 million extension.

As per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics are trying to set the records straight with White as he remains one of the current five best players of the franchise.

According to Stein’s report, “Derrick White(other than Tatum) is also regarded as a near-certain recipient of a contract extension this offseason, which would mean all five of Boston's best players will possess contracts awarded over the past year (and change).

With existing lucrative extensions for players like Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, the Celtics seem eager to secure White's continued presence within the team. White's desire to stay with the Celtics aligns with the team's interest, especially given his impressive statistical contributions and the league's anticipation of his decision to extend his contract with Boston.

Celtics willing to pay luxury contract to keep Derrick White for long-term

The Celtics are fully prepared to open their wallets to secure Derrick White for the long term, recognizing his invaluable contributions as one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. After his standout performance since joining the team in 2022 and playing an integral role in their 2024 NBA championship victory, the front office is keen on ensuring White remains a cornerstone of their roster.

In discussions with an Eastern Conference executive, it's evident that Boston is willing to commit the full $126 million for a four-year contract extension to prevent White from reaching free agency in 2025. His stellar defensive abilities, offensive prowess, and evolution as a perimeter scoring threat make him a vital piece of the Celtics' future plans.

With a strategic focus on keeping their core rotation strong through contract extensions, the Celtics are aware that maintaining a winning team comes at a cost, particularly in terms of the luxury tax implications. While the financial commitments may escalate, especially with the repeater tax looming, Boston's front office understands the significance of investing in proven talents like White to sustain championship aspirations.

Building upon the successful backcourt partnership between White and Jrue Holiday, the organization is laying the groundwork for sustained success by prioritizing contractual stability before addressing future extensions, such as Jayson Tatum's impending supermax deal.

