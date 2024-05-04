‘Certain Things Didn’t Work Out’: Kyrie Irving Points at ‘Different Factors’ for Not Reuniting With LeBron James Last Season

Kyrie Irving revealed that he had indeed contemplated a reunion with former teammate LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers before ultimately deciding to join the Dallas Mavericks.

Following a request to trade from the Brooklyn Nets in 2023, Irving weighed his options, considering various factors before opting to team up with Luka Doncic in Dallas instead of reuniting with James.

However, this only came to light when Irving recently brought back the topic. While connecting with Fox Sports, he said,”Everything was considered. He's a great friend of mine, a great brother of mine. We obviously played together [in Cleveland].”

Additionally, Irving went on to say,”Everybody knows our history. But there were so many different factors in between. When it comes to business decisions, you have to ask the GMs, the presidents why certain things didn't work out.”

Also Read: 'They Should Trade Damian Lillard': Stephen A Smith Has a Suggestion for Bucks Despite Damian Lillard Refusing to Move On

Kyrie Irving Acknowledges his Defensive Push

The Dallas Mavericks are inching closer to the Western Conference Semifinals after an emphatic victory in Game 5 over the Los Angeles Clippers. The 123-93 win catapulted the Mavericks to a 3-2 series lead, marking a pivotal step toward advancing.

The game was marked by the shooting struggles of the Clippers' stars, which significantly bolstered the Mavericks' dominant performance on the road.

Speaking of his defense on James Harden, Irving said, ”Defense is a part of the game of basketball. If you study the game enough, you understand that some of the greatest players in history have done it on both ends of the floor. I’m just trying to get my name up with those guys.”

A notable element of the game was Mavericks star Kyrie Irving's standout defensive contribution, particularly in containing the formidable James Harden, a primary offensive force for the Clippers. Irving highlighted the importance of defense in basketball and expressed his aspiration to be recognized among the greats who have excelled on both ends of the floor.

Beyond his defensive prowess, Irving also made a considerable impact on the offensive front, amassing 14 points, four rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Meanwhile, Harden and other key Clippers stars, including Paul George and Russell Westbrook, encountered substantial difficulties, with Harden notably scoring only seven points on a 2-of-12 shooting performance, complemented by four rebounds and seven assists. Collectively, the trio struggled, shooting 8-of-36 from the field, ultimately contributing to the Mavericks' resounding victory.

Also Read: JUST IN: Los Angeles Lakers Fire Head Coach Darvin Ham After Two Seasons