Chad Gable Could Have Become Hollywood Star if He Didn’t Re-Sign With WWE

Chad Gable rose to prominence in WWE after forming the Alpha Academy alongside Otis. The Olympian gained massive fan interest in recent months after being involved in a rivalry with Gunther.

Gable recently renewed his deal with WWE, as his contract was set to expire in June 2024. Naturally, the idea of his potential WWE exit led to speculations about his move to other wrestling promotions.

However, Gable has revealed what he would have considered if WWE was no longer an option. And it’s not wrestling.

Chad Gable reveals he would have pursued a career in Hollywood if he didn’t re-sign with WWE

While speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast with Peter Rosenberg, Gable discussed the options he had in mind if he didn’t re-sign with WWE. Considering that Gable holds a Master’s degree, he revealed he would have intended to have a career in Hollywood. Not necessarily acting but other career paths such as motion graphics, filmmaking, and production.

He said on Cheap Heat: "Everybody will quickly jump to the conclusion that if I were to not re-sign, I'd be going somewhere else. The reality is, the Masters Degree thing is real. I do have the Degrees and I have other interests. Motion graphics, filmmaking, all these things. Production is very interesting to me and a passion of mine.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Gable mentioned that he likes the idea of leaving the industry without much media attention. Nonetheless, Gable’s journey in WWE continues. The 38-year-old star is slated to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event on July 7.

Aside from his upcoming MITB opportunity, Gable is involved in a storyline with the Wyatt Sicks.

Bo Dallas seemingly reveals why Chad Gable is Wyatt Sicks’ target

It’s no secret that Chad Gable is a marked man for Wyatt Sicks. On their debut on Raw, Wyatt Sicks assaulted Chad Gable, leaving him in a bloody mess backstage. The fiendish faction, however, did not relent in targeting Gable, as he was bothered by the Wyatt Sicks yet again.

In the latest edition of Raw, Gable's encounter with the Wyatt Sicks continued, as he ran into a shadowy figure of a member of the Wyatt Sicks, no matter where he went. In addition, the new VHS tape saw Bo Dallas hint at the reason why Gable was Wyatt Sicks’ target.

Advertisement

Dallas said in the tape: “Even now there are false prophets berating and belittling their family for their own gain. It's disgusting. They must pay for their sins."

This was a clear indication of Gable’s mistreatment of the Alpha Academy members. At this point, all signs point towards a portentous future for Chad Gable. It will be interesting to see how this spooky story develops.