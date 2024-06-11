Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe Have THIS to Say Over Rashee Rice’s Commitment to Changing His Behavior

Rashee Rice has been in the spotlight for his criminal involvements this offseason. The 24-year-old recently opened up about how he intends to change his behavior. Despite his confession, former NFL stars Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe have no confidence in Rice.

Rice revealed that he has learned a lot from the incident. He wants to mature, grow, and learn from these life lessons. The wide receiver considers it as a step in a better direction. He wants to move forward in life. Rice aims to walk around being the same person he used to be and spread his positive energy.

What did Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe say about Rashee Rice’s commitment?

Shannon Sharpe was surprised to hear Rice’s plans. He asked him to avoid being the same person. He added that one can’t desire to mature and grow to be the same person. “How he say he want to be the same person?”, Sharpe questioned.

Chad Johnson wasn’t pleased with Rice’s statements either. He told the WR to be a better person and make better decisions. Johnson urged Rice to have a person who can make the right decision for him.

Rashee Rice has received backlash for his actions. He was involved in two criminal offenses after winning the Super Bowl LVIII. Rice has 8 charges against him for a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas. The NFL star was reported to be following unsafe driving practices.

What did Patrick Mahomes say about Rashee Rice?

Rice’s teammate Patrick Mahomes revealed how the Chiefs are handling the situation. The whole squad wants him to learn from his mistakes. They are doing everything they can to get him on the right path. The 3x Super Bowl champion expects Rice to be a great person and footballer.

How long will Rashee Rice’s suspension be?

The NFL is investigating the matter before deciding on Rice’s sanction. Reports suggest that Rashee Rice will be suspended for 8 games. Amidst the legal troubles surrounding him, the Chiefs' top receiver has put their 3-peat dream in danger.