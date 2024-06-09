Chael Sonnen Claims Conor McGregor Is Trying to Tell a Story About UFC 303 Return: ‘I Think That’s the Message'

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has analyzed Conor McGregor’s recent social media activity. McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return at UFC 303. The fight’s status, however, is under scrutiny.

Rumors percolated when a scheduled Dublin press conference for the event was canceled. Fans feared the worst and speculated that the fight might have been off. Michael Chandler, though, has confirmed that his fight against McGregor is on for June 29.

Chael Sonnen’s Conor McGregor theory

Chael Sonnen has now shared his two cents on the topic. Conor McGregor recently uploaded a plethora of training footage on social media. Sonnen believes those indicate the the UFC 303 main event is intact.

‘The Bad Guy’ said on his YouTube channel that McGregor has a certain degree of respect for Chandler. That stems from his working class origin. He said: “[He] has a personal respect to the guy that’s working hard and every Friday he’s putting just a little something aside that he then chooses to cash in and take himself and a buddy to Las Vegas.”

Sonnen further said: “So Conor is trying to tell a story. I think I know what it is: nothing to see here. Let’s get back on track just like we were before this press conference was ever announced.”

Sonnen furthered: “I’ll be there for those jumbo jets, get ready Michael Chandler. I think that’s the message. The only thing stopping me for being sure is he hasn’t said it. And saying it would be easy and much more effective,”

Historically, Conor McGregor has never pulled out of a UFC fight after penning a deal. Despite initial concerns, recent developments suggest that his comeback is on course for UFC 303.

Michael Chandler confirms Conor McGregor fight is on

Michael Chandler hasn’t fought since his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier. He coached opposite Conor McGregor at TUF. Chandler has been waiting for his shot at the biggest money fight in the UFC.

Hence, the fight getting canceled could be a test of Chandler’s patience yet again. ‘Iron’, though, has confirmed that the bout will go down as scheduled. He recently made an appearance on ‘The Pivot Podcast’.

Chandler told Ryan Clark: “Yeah, the fight’s happening. Obviously where we are there’s a lot of speculation, but yeah, the fight is on, June 29, it’s happening.” UFC 303 will mark Conor McGregor’s first octagon appearance since UFC 264.