Chael Sonnen Confirms Hacker Behind Dana White, Conor McGregor and UFC NSFW Rant; Reveals Unusual Demand

Chael Sonnen has finally broken his silence about his bizarre social media posts. Recently, the MMA world was taken aback by some of the tweets posted by Sonnen. The ‘Bad Guy’ was seen talking trash about Dana White.

One of his X posts stated that White was partial towards Israel Adesanya. He also claimed that it was Dana White’s million-dollar push that made Adesanya the star that he is today.

However, that was not all. A second tweet saw Sonnen cussing Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Jon Jones. While it was clear that Chael Sonnen’s account was hacked, no elaboration was provided until now. But now that Sonnen did come up with the details, things have turned even weirder.

Chael Sonnen was hacked by a ‘friendly’ hacker

Chael Sonnen took to his YouTube channel to unveil the mysterious tweets. As expected, he confirmed that the account was hacked . However, while detailing how he managed to get out of the mess, Sonnen mentioned a ‘friendly’ hacker.

According to Sonnen’s words, “I’ve been hacked. Well, I’ve been hacked by a friendly hacker. Like, the hacker himself has got a hold of me to let me know that it is him, and that if I would like the passwords back, all I need to do is say to him ‘I would like the passwords back’.”

Advertisement

Well, Sonnen might not have made the statements this time. However, he is very well known for speaking his mind about his opponents. Be it his UFC on Fox 2 pre-fight press conference or silencing his heckler at the 2013 UFC fan expo, Sonnen has been quite the character. Interestingly, a UFC icon once credited Chael Sonnen for polishing his mic skills.

Nate Diaz credits Chael Sonnen for trash-talking skills

Nate Diaz gained quite a reputation for being a trash talker. However, appearing in the All the Smoke podcast, Diaz revealed who his inspiration was. Diaz said, “Chael Sonnen, Chael Sonnen is hilarious. That’s how I got. Who else talks trash? I am different than him though. I am just talking shit when I am fighting and I am for real about it. Chael Sonnen be talking hella s*it and he is hilarious.”

Thus, it looks like the ‘friendly’ hacker did their homework about Sonnen. They picked up on Sonnen’s trash-talking so that the posts seemed quite believable to the UFC community. And while Sonnen managed to thwart the attack this time, he must be well aware of such impending threats in the future.

Advertisement