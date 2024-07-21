Chael Sonnen Decodes How Jake Paul Can Triumph Over Mike Perry in Upcoming Bout

Got a question for you! YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is taking on MMA fighter Mike Perry this weekend. Who do you think will win? Veteran UFC fighter Chael Sonnen weighed in on his show Red Hawk Recap, and he's got a clear favorite.

Sonnen acknowledged that Paul used to pick on older fighters, but guess what? He just beat a really tough MMA guy, Nate Diaz. Sonnen says this win makes Paul the frontrunner against Perry. But why exactly does Sonnen think Paul will come out on top?

Sonnen explains why the gloves make a difference

Chael Sonnen, in his straightforward style, shed light on why Jake Paul might have the upper hand in the upcoming bout against Mike Perry. "And if you listen to Perry, he didn’t go in there and whip Paul. He said that Paul was bigger," Sonnen revealed on Red Hawk Recap, recounting Perry's own reflections on their past sparring sessions.

"He said, ‘You know, so, it was kind of I’ve gotten bigger over time’ and he goes you know, ‘But one of my concerns is so has he. I don’t know that we’ve closed the gap, but this guy didn’t whip me or anything. I could do fine with him.’" These words suggest a respect for Paul's growth and skills, which even Perry seems to acknowledge.

Moreover, Sonnen emphasized the differences between their fighting backgrounds, which could be crucial come fight night. "This is a different sport. You take your gloves off. It’s much like jiu-jitsu. You take the gi off, you got something close. But it’s different," he explained.

Jake Paul and Mike Perry are set to face off on Sunday, July 21, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This match was quickly arranged after Paul's initial bout with Mike Tyson was postponed due to health issues. Despite this being a pivot from the original plan, the stakes remain high.

Paul, standing at 6 feet 1 inch with a reach of 76 inches, will bring his 9-1 record into the ring, aiming to leverage his height and reach advantage. On the other hand, Perry, entering only his second professional boxing match and standing 5 feet 10 inches with a 71-inch reach, brings a record of 0-1, looking to prove his critics wrong. As these two prepare to clash, the anticipation continues to build.

Jake Paul's fiery rant on Dana White

After chaos erupted at the weigh-ins, Jake Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani, claiming he shoved Mike Perry “six-feet” away. Paul then went on a rant about UFC president Dana White , alleging White promised Perry a UFC contract if he could knock Paul out. Laughing off the possibility, Paul said, “There’s no way Perry would win.”

“They’ve been trying to assassinate me,” Paul continued. “They don’t want me in this sport. They hate that I run this sport, but when you try to assassinate a guy like me, it only makes me bigger. I’m on a mission from God, a servant of God to save this sport.”

Paul also highlighted his wins over MMA fighters Ben Askren, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz to bolster his confidence. Interestingly, he’s already clashing with Conor McGregor even before facing Perry.

With both fighters bringing their unique strengths to the ring, this showdown promises to be unforgettable. Are you ready to see who will come out on top?