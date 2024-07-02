Chael Sonnen Mocks Conor McGregor’s UFC Inactivity With Hilarious Walkout Imitation

Chael Sonnen never misses a chance to stir the pot. Why did he target Conor McGregor this time? Alex Pereira replaced McGregor at UFC 303. Pereira walked into the cage and defended his belt like a champion. McGregor, on the other hand, cited a toe injury and pulled out. Did Sonnen buy McGregor's excuse? Not quite.

During the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show, Sonnen and Daniel Cormier had some fun. Cormier imitated Pereira’s walkout, and Sonnen joined in. He humorously mocked McGregor's inactivity with his own imitation. Is McGregor truly injured, or is there more to the story?

McGregor's absence becomes hilarious fodder

During UFC 303, Alex Pereira stepped up to replace Conor McGregor, who withdrew due to a toe injury. Pereira didn't just fill in; he stole the show by defending his belt and solidifying his legacy. Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen seized the moment to mock McGregor’s inactivity on the ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ show with Daniel Cormier.

Cormier kicked things off by imitating Pereira’s walkout. Sonnen, never one to miss an opportunity, chimed in with his own playful jab at McGregor. He said, "I love it. Hey, this is beautiful. Listen, I want to play. I'm over here, I'm doing absolutely nothing. Guess who I'm impersonating? That is my Conor walkout."

Sonnen’s mockery didn’t come out of nowhere. Recently, McGregor mocked Sonnen's fashion choices at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, recalling an incident from 2013. McGregor tweeted, "Look at Chael P in the tight pants hahahaa his shoes talk better than him," a callback to when Sonnen had teased McGregor for his tight pants years ago.

This playful exchange between Sonnen and McGregor adds another chapter to their ongoing beef. McGregor’s injury and subsequent withdrawal have left many fans and fighters, including Sonnen, questioning his commitment. Is McGregor truly injured, or is there more to the story? Sonnen's humorous impersonation and sharp comments keep the debate alive and entertaining.

Fans stay loyal despite McGregor's absence

Former UFC two-division champion, Conor McGregor, was instrumental in driving UFC 303 to a massive $20 million gate . Scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas, the event promised excitement for fans. However, McGregor later withdrew from the card due to a broken pinky toe, causing a stir among his supporters.

Despite his absence, the UFC 303 gate still ended north of $16 million. UFC President Dana White addressed the situation during the post-fight press conference. He explained, “We have built up this trust level with our fan base that they know when they show up we’re gonna put on a good show.”

White also mentioned the refund policy, highlighting the loyalty of UFC fans. “When the main event falls out, you’re able to get refunds. You coulda got a 50-percent refund after the fight fell off, and people didn’t do it. They stayed, they came, and came in for International Fight Week.”

Having a powerhouse like Alex Pereira headline the event certainly helped maintain fan interest and excitement. Will he bounce back stronger, or will the criticisms continue to overshadow his legacy? What are your thoughts on McGregor’s future in the UFC?

