Chael Sonnen Predicts Alex Pereira Will Be Feared in UFC Like Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva

Could Alex Pereira be the next big terror of the UFC? Chael Sonnen thinks so. Speaking with Daniel Cormier on Good Guy / Bad Guy, Sonnen made a bold claim. He likened Pereira to fighting legends Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva. Why? It's all about the fear factor. Sonnen believes Pereira is entering a realm where opponents might dread facing him.

Remember Tyson's intimidation? Silva's psychological warfare? Sonnen sees Pereira on that path. But is the UFC ready for another fighter who can win battles before stepping into the octagon?

Alex Pereira, the next big thing?

Chael Sonnen's high praise for Alex Pereira isn't just talk. He detailed exactly why he believes Pereira is on the path to becoming one of the most feared fighters in UFC history. Sonnen said, “In my lifetime, two guys—Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson—went into a category where they had such fear they would shut people down in the locker room. People would stop calling them out. They would get a phone call about a fight and think, ‘Oh man, I don’t want to do that fight,’ and their whole training camp would be about how to leave safely.”

Sonnen added, “Pereira is going to enter the category of Anderson Silva and Mike Tyson, becoming almost a stoic enigma.”

Pereira's recent performances certainly back up Sonnen's claims. At UFC 303, Pereira delivered a jaw-dropping knockout victory over Jiří Procházka. This win solidified his place as a top contender in the light heavyweight division. With each fight, Pereira demonstrates his incredible striking power and precision, making him a terrifying opponent.

Moreover, Pereira has been on a dominant streak in the 205-pound division. Since transitioning from kickboxing to MMA, he has racked up impressive wins against top-tier fighters. His ability to finish fights with a single, devastating strike has made him a fan favorite and a fighter to be feared.

So, can Pereira truly reach the legendary status of Tyson and Silva? If his current trajectory is any indication, he’s well on his way.

Usman questions Pereira's pound-for-pound status

Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also weighed in on Pereira's prowess. While he praised Pereira for his striking power, he expressed doubts about Pereira's ability to maintain his dominance across multiple weight divisions.

On his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman explained, “When we talk pound-for-pound, let’s not forget, pound-for-pound is a hypothetical. That means, do you possess the highest level of striking, of wrestling, of kickboxing, of grappling, of jiu-jitsu? That’s what that means.”

Usman added, "Yes, you can stand and knock everybody out – guys who aren’t moving, guys who aren’t shooting on you, guys who aren’t testing your grappling. But that doesn’t mean you are No. 1 pound-for-pound. If anything, show me you’re pound-for-pound. Go out there, take the next guy down, get on top, full mount, switch up, armbar on top. That lets me know, ‘Oh, sh*t. OK.’”

So, what do you think? Will Pereira achieve the legendary status predicted by Sonnen, or are Usman's doubts about his versatility valid?

