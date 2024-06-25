Chael Sonnen Questions Authenticity of Conor McGregor’s Injury: ‘May or May Not Be Broken'

Chael Sonnen has insinuated that Conor McGregor might be faking his toe injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 303. Speaking on the Good Guy & Bad Guy show, Sonnen questioned whether the recent injury snaps posted by McGregor were genuine.

He even claimed that there was no guarantee that it was McGregor’s toe. Sonnen thinks the toe was discolored and that doesn’t guarantee that it was indeed broken. He made a host of startling claims when speaking to Daniel Cormier.

Chael Sonnen questions Conor McGregor’s injury

Chael Sonnen recently suggested that Conor McGregor is in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse, which is the main reason behind his UFC 303 withdrawal. The Irishman clapped back in a since-deleted tweet. He posted several photos of his injured toe.

Sonnen, however, isn’t fully sold on that. On the Good Guy & Bad Guy show, he said, “I’m saying if he was in rehab, I was commending him. He resisted my condemnation and then claimed that he pulled out because of a discolored toe, a discolored toe that may or may not be broken.”

Sonnen then questioned whether the photos were actually of McGregor’s toe. He said, “And by the way, may or may not be his toe. He tweeted a picture of a discolored toe. He wasn’t in the photo. Like, all he had to do was pull the camera back another few inches and get his face and the foot.”

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen often makes wild claims that leave fans and fighters stunned. He occasionally rubs people the wrong way, and his recent beef with Jorge Masvidal is an example. Sonnen is seemingly now off Conor McGregor’s good book as well.

The Irishman, meanwhile, has never pulled out of a scheduled UFC fight before. The UFC 303 withdrawal was the first time McGregor backed out of a fight after it was announced.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Reacts to Viral X-Rated Meme 'Hawk Tuak' in Deleted Tweet

Conor McGregor reacts to rumors of Yoel Romero joining BKFC

As per Overdogs Espanol, UFC veteran Yoel Romero is considering a move to BKFC. Romero last fought under the Bellator MMA banner. Conor McGregor, currently a part-owner of the BKFC, has reacted to the news.

The Irishman quoted a tweet reporting the news, writing, “The Real Deal!”

Yoel Romero is one of the scariest fighters ever to compete in MMA. He has tremendous knockout power and was challenged for the UFC middleweight title during his stint in the promotion. His potential BKFC move could be a very exciting prospect for fight fans.

Advertisement