Chael Sonnen Says If UFC 303 Fight Between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler Gets Canceled, Mystic Mac is Retired

This month is jam-packed for fight fans as UFC has lined up some major events for June. Recently, we witnessed the spectacular UFC 302 pay-per-view, where UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his championship against Dustin Poirier.

After UFC 302, the company is gearing up to host a massive middleweight bout in Saudi Arabia between undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev and former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Following Fight Night, UFC will host UFC 303. Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will return to the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years. Mystic Mac will square off against the sixth-ranked lightweight fighter, Michael Chandler, who competes at 170 pounds.

However, the super-fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor is at risk; reports and rumors suggest the fight could be scrapped, and UFC could add a completely new main event.

UFC legend and Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen, in a recent episode of his YouTube video, expressed concerns about the implications if Conor McGregor does not appear at UFC 303 and the fight gets canceled. This could be the end of Mystic Mac’s UFC career.

Sonnen stated, "If Conor McGregor doesn't show up for this, I'm here to let you know that any idea you have that he's still fighting or he's still in the business or he wasn't feeling good and they're doing it another day, he and Chandler are gonna be somewhere down the road; I'm here to let you know now, if you're told that by anybody, you have been given bad information.”

Advertisement

He continued, "If McGregor does not show up on June 29 and fight Michael Chandler at 170 pounds, it is the exact same as announcing Conor McGregor's retirement from the sport."

As per reports and rumors, the UFC 303 card is in jeopardy, and anything can happen. However, the fight might still take place on the original date until UFC or CEO Dana White announces something regarding the fight or a replacement.

UFC 303 Match Card

The UFC 303 pay-per-view is highly anticipated, featuring the return of former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor to the octagon after an almost three-and-a-half-year layoff. Known as "Mystic Mac," McGregor is set to face former Bellator champion and the sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter, Michael Chandler. This exciting matchup will be a five-round mixed martial arts fight at 170 pounds.

In addition to the headline bout, the event boasts a full card of thrilling matches. Here is the complete list of fights announced for UFC 303:

Advertisement

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

The event is scheduled to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, which is part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area in the United States. This venue, known for hosting major sporting events, sets the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable night in UFC history.

ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier Reacts to Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones' UFC PFP Controversy