Chael Sonnen Strikes Back at Conor McGregor After Notorious Slammed Him for False Accusation: Details Inside

Former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor was all set to return inside the UFC octagon after a long layoff of almost three and a half years this summer at UFC 303.

Mystic Mac was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current number six-ranked UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, the much-awaited bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got canceled after Dana White confirmed that Mystic Mac had sustained an injury during a sparring session while he was preparing himself and sharpening his tools for the UFC 303 fight.

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the fight was a major shock to the fans. Multiple fan pages and experts started to present their conspiracy theories. They suggested McGregor had pulled himself out for some other reason, which is being kept hidden behind the curtain.

A theory by former UFC middleweight fighter Chael Sonnen got a lot of mixed reactions. Chael expressed on an episode of ESPN’s Good Guy Bad Guy that Conor McGregor is not injured and has pulled himself out as he is in rehab.

Chael Sonnen’s actual words, which even shocked his co-host, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier, were, “What incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (hinting at Conor McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. I’m just saying that’s a tough story to tell. Have this proper drink. I’ll see you in an adequate while because I’m in an appropriate facility right now.”

A couple of hours ago, Conor McGregor revealed the injury that forced him to pull out of his anticipated return fight. Conor McGregor broke his finger on his toe and even shared a picture of a bruised leg and an x-ray. Mystic Mac slammed Chael Sonnen’s insinuation for spreading a false narrative.

After McGregor’s angry rant on Chael Sonnen, the former UFC middleweight has once again unleashed himself on McGregor and roasted him back.

Chael Sonnen expressed, “You can listen to my account, which builds and helps Conor McGregor. Or you can listen to Conor’s account, which makes him look like a little btch. [Conor McGregor] would prefer that you see him as a little btch who can’t fight because he’s got a sore toe.”

What’s next for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s last UFC fight was in 2021 at UFC 264 pay-per-view, where Mystic Mac squared off against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight to settle the score for one last time.

Diamond worked well on the game plan and used the same strategy he employed during their second fight, targeting the legs of Mystic Mac. The laser-sharp kicks worked well for Dustin, and by the end of the fight, Conor McGregor snapped his leg.

The severe leg injury required surgical repair and time to heal. The recovery took Mystic Mac three long years before he could make his return. Unfortunately, Notorious re-injured himself in the training camp.

There were rumors all over the internet about Conor McGregor potentially retiring. However, Mystic Mac revealed on his Instagram that he is not retiring. He will come back soon, and he will present a 100 percent Conor McGregor in front of his fans very soon.

