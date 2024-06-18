Chael Sonnen's Controversial Claim Suggests Conor McGregor Is in Rehab, Not Injured: Details Inside

The month of June was one of the most anticipated months for UFC fans this year, but unfortunately, the whole month got ruined after multiple massive matches were canceled.

The first shocker was when undefeated UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimeav pulled himself out of the main event fight this week against former champion Rober Whittaker at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia.

Another major disappointment for fight fans was when UFC confirmed that Conor McGregor was pulling out of his return fight at UFC 303. Mystic Mac was all set to return to the UFC octagon after a long lay-off of three and a half years.

Dana White revealed in an official announcement video that Conor McGregor is pulling out of his fight due to an injury sustained during training camp.

Mystic Mac himself confirmed on social media that he injured himself in camp ahead of the UFC 303 presser and is pulling out of the event to ensure he returns at 100% for his fans and his opponent.

Some fans are skeptical of the claims made by Conor McGregor and Dana White about Notorious being injured. McGregor recently posted a picture of himself on Father's Day, looking completely fine.

Fans suspect there is more to this story being kept behind the curtains, with various conspiracy theories circulating online about the potential real reason.

Advertisement

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen dropped a bombshell, hinting that Conor McGregor is not injured and is currently in rehab instead.

Chael Sonnen expressed his views on the ESPN Good Guy Bad Guy Podcast show:

“(Conor) McGregor’s not hurt. I don’t know if we’re making TV here or how much we’re supposed to play along. Conor McGregor is not injured, and it’s a very tough spot when he has people coming out speaking for him who have been filled in, and they’ve all sworn to secrecy.”

He continued:

“What incredible irony that both sides have these massive interests in alcohol, and one side (Hinting at Conor McGregor) is in the middle of rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol. I’m just saying, that’s a tough story to tell. Have this proper drink. I’ll see you in a proper while because I’m in a proper facility right now.”

Advertisement

Dana White breaks silence on all Conor McGregor pulling out conspiracy theories

Since UFC has officially declared that Conor McGregor has pulled out of the much-hyped UFC 303 pay-per-view against Michael Chandler due to an injury sustained during his training camp for his returning bout, there has been a buzz all over social media. Fight fans are not buying the reason and have their own conspiracy theories behind Mystic Mac’s sudden pull-out.

Some fans presented unique theories, claiming that McGregor pulled out due to failed negotiations; others argued that Conor McGregor and UFC had issues over Notorious’s recent collaboration with BKFC.

While in conversation with Jim Rome, Dana White has now finally presented his view on the social media buzz around Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from the UFC 303 fight.

Dana White turned down all the rumors and expressed:

“Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to renegotiate a contract or get more money. He’s never even done anything remotely close to that. He is as solid as solid can be when it comes to being a business partner. Conor McGregor is hurt right now, it’s absolutely real.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Kind of Injury Forced Conor McGregor to Withdraw Ahead of UFC 303? DETAILS Inside