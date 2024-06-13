Chael Sonnen’s Son Hilariously Reveals How His Dad Can Beat Anderson Silva; ‘Use Your...’

Chael Sonnen is stepping into the ring on June 15th in São Paulo, Brazil, to face off against legendary fighter Anderson Silva in a boxing match. This isn't their first dance; they've tangled twice before in MMA fights, with Silva coming out on top both times.

But this time, it's all about boxing. Sonnen seems confident, and maybe it's rubbing off on his son too. In a recent interview, their conversation about the fight took a hilarious turn. Did Chael's son suggest he cheat to win?

Can Sonnen finally topple Silva?

During the lively interview on MMA Fighting's channel, the Sonnens didn't shy away from candid banter that showcased their unique take on fight strategies. Chael Sonnen turned to his son for a prediction. “Can I beat Anderson Silva?” he asked.

His son's reply was immediate and assured, “Yes.” Probing further, Chael asked, “Are you sure?” to which he received another confident “Yeah.” The pivotal moment came next. “How do I beat him?” Chael inquired. Without missing a beat, his son advised, “Use your power… Oh, oh, oh, cheat.”

The conversation then smoothly transitioned to another fighter, Jorge Masvidal, with whom Chael has a well-documented rivalry. When Chael posed the question, “By the way, he asked a question, does Jorge Masvidal suck?” His son’s response was both humorous and bold, “I could beat him with a flip-flop.”

This feud has seen its fair share of verbal jabs over the years, with both fighters never missing a chance to take a shot at each other in the media.

Advertisement

No resistance from Masvidal?

Chael Sonnen is not one to mince words, and he certainly didn't hold back when discussing his upcoming encounters in the ring. With his typical flair for dramatic declarations, Sonnen laid out his plans for his next two opponents in no uncertain terms. "I'm going to beat up Anderson here, and I'm going to beat Jorge Masvidal," he confidently stated during the interview.

But it's his take on the fight with Masvidal that's raising eyebrows. "There's not much of a fight. I can't say I'm going to fight Jorge Masvidal. Fight involves resistance. There will be no resistance with Jorge Masvidal because he is terrible."

Will Sonnen follow through with his son's cheeky advice? Can he finally overcome Anderson Silva and then take on Masvidal?