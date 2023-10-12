‘Challenge by the entire roster’: When John Cena slept with 280 lbs female fan because he was dared

John Cena is one of the most decorated stars in sports entertainment. He has achieved a lot in his life but during his starting years, he was struggling for identity as had no character in WWE. When we talk about professional wrestling, it’s all about how good your character is and do people relate to you. Cena was about to get fired. He got a gimmick idea from Stephanie McMahon of the rapper. His character started to get the peak after that and rest the history. WWE superstars travel the world together and hang out together as a family.

Once in an interview, Cena shared a story from backstage where he got a dare from fellow WWE superstars. he not only completed that but enjoyed that as well.

John Cena completes his dares

The 16-time world champion appeared on the Howard Stern Show. He shared his backstage when he slept with 280 pounds of women to complete a dare he got from his fellow wrestlers.

He said “ Well, first it was kind of a challenge set out to me by the entire roster. And it was like, it was a thing where ‘you won’t do it.’ ‘Okay, I’ll do it. There was just like a moment. I’m pretty polite and respectful to everybody so there was that moment and then she walks away and then the boys start getting on, ‘Yeah, you won’t do it.’ And it wasn’t like, ‘okay, I’ll do it,’ tail between my legs going over there. I said, ‘Not only will I do it, I’ll enjoy it.’ And I did. It was a great night.”

John Cena is now performing part-time in WWE, pursuing his career in Hollywood and doing well there as well. Cena is currently appearing full-time on SmackDown he recently wrestled a match at WWE Fastlane, and he had a tag team match alongside LA Knight against The Bloodline ( Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso ) and he won that match. He is also rumored to compete at Crown Jewel 2023 on November 11th.

