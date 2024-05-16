The Los Angeles Chargers didn't mince words in their brutal social media mockery of Harrison Butker following the Chiefs kicker's wildly controversial commencement speech demeaning women's roles.

In LA's sims-style 2024 schedule release video, Butker is depicted as a stereotypical 1950s housewife - cooking, cleaning and tending to chores at home.

The scathing satire came in response to Butker's May 11th speech at Benedictine College in Kansas, where the 28-year-old NFL star ranted that the "most important title" for female graduates should be "homemaker." He praised his wife for embracing that role over having a career.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you," Butker infamously stated. "The majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Los Angeles Chargers Video Roasts Harrison Butker Over "Homemaker" Remarks

Seizing on Butker's antiquated "homemaker" comments, the Chargers' social team went viral with their brutal depiction of the kicker as the subservient housewife he seems to idolize.

The sims-style video shows a character meant to be Butker dutifully cooking, cleaning, and handling domestic duties while his teammates are shown working and playing football. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The pointed satirization was included in the end credits as the Chargers roasted each of their 2024 opponents in creative fashion. But their take on Butker and the Chiefs made clear they were squarely in the crosshairs following his polarizing, misogynistic remarks.

Fans Revel in Chargers Ruthlessly Trolling Harrison Butker

Countless football fans across social media reveled in the Chargers' savage trolling of Butker over his outrageous comments. "This is the exact type of trolling that Twitter was made for," one delighted fan tweeted with laughing emojis.

Others praised the brutal satire, with one commenter quipping "unfortunately, they cooked" about the Chargers' roast. Another fan mocked "He did say that homemaker is one of the most important titles of all, so I'm glad he's finally getting his moment."

"Probably the most fulfilled he's ever been," another user joked about the depiction of Butker living out his "homemaker" ideals.

The consensus was clear - "Chargers social media remains undefeated!" as one fan put it regarding their hilarious takedown of Butker's misogynistic beliefs.

Los Angeles Chargers Video Keeps Controversy Burning

With their brutal depiction of Butker as a subservient housewife, the Chargers have ensured the polarizing controversy lives on. The video racked up millions of views and reactions as it made the rounds on social media.

While Kansas City has remained relatively quiet, the uproar over Butker's remarks appears to be growing rather than subsiding.

All eyes are now on whether the Chiefs organization will be forced to take disciplinary action against their star kicker over his explosive, hateful speech denigrating women's rights and autonomy.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Twitter Apologizes for Harrison Butker Doxing Amid Online Backlash: ‘Missed Your Energy When Deshaun Watson Rap**’