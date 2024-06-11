Charissa Thompson Asks Fans to Calm Down After Her Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Matchmaking Claims Receive Backlash

Charrisa Thompson and Erin Andrews recently grabbed headlines. The pair claimed that they played cupid for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship. On The Tonight Show, the Fox Sports reporters revealed that they urged the pop icon to date Kelce.

Swifties and Kelce fans weren’t happy with Andrews and Thompson’s claims. They think that the two of them are stealing credit for something they haven’t done. The 42-year-old American TV host Thompson has now hit back at the fans.

Charissa Thompson’s response to fans

Thompson seemed annoyed by people continuously blaming her for her statements. She said she doesn’t know why she is even making an effort towards the matter. The sports broadcaster added that they weren’t serious about setting up Swift and Kelce.

Andrews and Thompson had chipped it in as a joke. They have never claimed or declared it anywhere. Kelce was the one who told them that he owed them big time. That’s why they called themselves matchmakers for fun. She told them to calm down and take it as a joke.

Thompson also talked about the comments and messages she receives regarding the issue. People think she is taking credit for setting them up. She once again clarified that Kelce started it as a joke.

Charissa concluded that the fans should relax. The duo doesn’t want credit for setting up the power couple. They love Swift and Kelce’s relationship. They are happy that the love birds are enjoying each other.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting married?

There have been rumors about the TTPD singer and the Chiefs’ TE’s marriage. Their recent romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy fuelled the speculations even more. But the couple has refused to respond to the matter.

According to insiders, Kelce wants to wait a bit longer before marrying Swift. The couple knows that they are the one for each other. They want to give each other some more time before making the big decision.