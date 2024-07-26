Charles Barkley Brutally Slams NBA for Choosing Prime Over TNT for Media Rights Deal: 'Money Over Fans'

Charles Barkley has spoken out about the NBA’s decision to choose Amazon Prime and end its long-standing partnership with TNT.

The NBA's new media rights deal will see ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video as the new broadcast partners, leaving Turner Sports out in the cold from the 2025/26 season. This decision made Barkley angry as he expressed his disappointment and frustration in the proper Chuck way.

NBA ends partnership with TNT

The NBA recently announced a landmark 11-year, $77 billion media rights deal that includes ESPN, NBC Sports, and Amazon Prime Video as its broadcast partners. NBC will be airing NBA games for the first time since 2002, while Amazon's inclusion marks a significant shift toward streaming services.

Despite Turner Sports matching Amazon's financial offer , the NBA argued that the deal terms extended beyond just money, which Warner Bros. Discovery couldn’t match. This decision effectively ended TNT’s 24-year run as a broadcaster for the NBA.

Disappointed Charles Barkley’s outburst against NBA

Charles Barkley, a prominent analyst on TNT’s "Inside the NBA," did not hold back his feelings. In a statement via Bleacher Report, Barkley accused the NBA of never giving TNT a fair chance in the negotiations.

"Clearly, the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance," Barkley said. "TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future."

Barkley also took aim at NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league’s owners, criticizing them for choosing tech companies over established networks. "The NBA didn't want to piss them off. It’s a sad day when owners and commissioners choose money over the fans. It just sucks," he added.

Barkley, who signed a 10-year deal with TNT in 2022, has an out clause that could see him leave if the network loses NBA rights. Further, Chuck announced that the upcoming 2024-2025 season will be the final one for Inside the NBA with its current lineup, which includes Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson Jr.

In his farewell message, Barkley thanked his colleagues at Turner Sports for their dedication over the past 24 years. "I just want to thank everybody who has been at Turner the last 24 years. They are the best people and the most talented, and they deserve better," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to NBA fans, promising to give everything in their final season. "I also want to thank the NBA and its fans — the best fans in sports. We’re going to give you everything we have next season."

Legal ramifications and future prospects for TNT

The nature of the NBA-TNT break-up has led to potential legal ramifications, with TNT considering suing the league over the negotiations. Warner Bros. Discovery claimed they could match Amazon's offer, but the league wanted Amazon.

This could lead to a legal showdown. NBA Fans are sad to see their beloved Inside the NBA program won't be with them from the 2025/26 NBA season, but let’s hope for a new start.