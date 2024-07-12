Charles Barkley Criticizes NBA’s ‘Greedy Players and Owners’ for Lack of Concern Towards Fans

For years, NBA commentator Charles Barkley has had a significant amount of admiration, although changes are on the horizon The recent finalization of new NBA television contracts with ESPN/ABC, and Amazon has sparked a lament from Barkley. In his recent Thursday interview with CNBC, he expressed his displeasure over the shift streaming.

With television packages for all sports being divided into several parts these days, fans have to shell out more money than they ever have to enjoy their favorite games, a topic discussed in Thursday's Traina Thoughts. Barkley has reached his limit and voiced his dissatisfaction.

Barkley's concerns over NBA broadcasting shifts and fan accessibility

Barkley objects to the move, believing it will negatively impact the diligent and passionate NBA fan base.

During his CNBC interview, Barkley voiced his thoughts about the greedy attitudes of players and owners. “You got greedy players and greedy owners,” Barkley said on CNBC. “They don’t care about anything but how to make the most money possible. We should never put money above the regular fan. Everybody can’t afford streaming.

He argued that the ultimate focus should be on the average fan, as not all can afford streaming services. He raised concerns about ditching regular television solely for the benefit of the highest bidder, considering it a negligence of loyal fans. Despite the desire of both players and owners to substantially profit, Barkley insists the fan's interest should always be at the heart given the viewership numbers reflect success.

Sports Media Watch reported an average viewership of 1.09 million across ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV for the 2023-24 regular season; a figure that does not crown the NBA as a ratings powerhouse.

Exploring the modern NBA landscape in the context of broadcasting and revenue dynamics

It wasn't for the ratings that networks shelled out a hefty sum of $76 billion. Instead, they spent the money on acquiring a significant volume of content. Peacock requires content for NBC while Amazon seeks any accessible live sports content. Given the NBA's frequent games from October to April, it is an ideal partner for networks aiming to fill their schedules with live programming.

The viewer count for these games holds little significance since the NBA has already secured its payment, which will subsequently cascade down to the players. Despite Barkley’s entreaty, the fans' interests largely remain unaddressed.

Working hand in hand with several networks such as Amazon, NBC, and ESPN is Adam Silver and his team. Amazon and Peacock, NBC's streaming service, will host many games if the NBA approves the conditions of their new agreements.

While this shift would facilitate game viewing on mobile devices, it implies additional costs. NBA fans, in addition to their home cable service, would need to shoulder Amazon and Peacock subscription fees.

