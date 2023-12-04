Charles Barkley once explained why Tom Brady was Greatest of all time over Michael Jordan and it kinda makes sense

The heated discussion on who is the ultimate greatest of all time (G.O.A.T) - Tom Brady or Michael Jordan - remains in the limelight, with ongoing contrasting viewpoints.

Some fiercely debate that the seven Super Bowl victories that adorn Brady's football career are more challenging to win compared to Jordan's six NBA championships, due to the disparate nature of the sports.

On the other hand, some uphold Jordan's unparalleled basketball prowess and his transformative impact on the sport, enshrining him as the G.O.A.T.

Charles Barkley has presented a unique perspective, backing Tom Brady as the superior athlete of all time who overshadows Michael Jordan.

Brady's playoff dominance: Reassessing the GOAT debate

Despite Barkley's long-standing defense of Jordan as the undisputed G.O.A.T., he reflected on Brady's 7th Super Bowl victory and asserted that Jordan has now been officially toppled.

Barkley, in an interview with ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy, expressed his reservation in ranking anyone over Michael but acknowledged the distinction that every football match Brady plays is equivalent to a Game 7.

Barkley found this insight refreshing and profound, likening every playoff football game to an NBA Playoff "Game 7."

Moreover, Barkley marvels at how Brady emerged victorious in seven out of his ten Super Bowl attempts, drawing parallels between Brady's 34 playoff victories to 34 "Game 7s" in NBA playoffs.

However, Barkley was taken aback that Brady, after his recent playoff spree with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, didn’t retire. In his view, retirement would have been the ideal termination of Brady's illustrious career.

Fractured Friendship: Barkley and Jordan's Rift

Once, Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan shared a close friendship, but it no longer exists.

The beginning of the split originated from Barkley's critical commentary on Jordan's performance as the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, which struck a negative chord with Jordan.

With a reputation for his candid demeanor, Barkley insisted that his role as an analyst required him to maintain objectivity, even if it involved critiquing his closest friend.

Despite voicing his hope to repair the friendship, Barkley vehemently stood by his comments. He expressed unwillingness to apologize for doing his job as an analyst.

Although born merely three days apart and sharing legendary basketball careers, Barkley and Jordan remained estranged for years.

Barkley has confessed his longing for the old camaraderie with Jordan and his wish for reconciliation. Still, their relationship remains a far cry from its previous closeness.

