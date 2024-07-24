Charles Barkley Once Revealed That His Grandma Was The Reason Why He Stood Up to Shaquille O’Neal in 1999 Scuffle

Controversies are hard to escape in the NBA world. Rivalries and intense matchups are common, but some incidents stand out and become legendary. One such moment occurred in 1999 during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers. It involved two of the sport's most iconic players: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

This clash was reignited on November 10, 2023, when the conversation resurfaced, gaining heat as both players now share a platform as analysts on TNT.

Barkley, playing for the Rockets at the time, faced off against O'Neal, the dominant center of the Lakers. In the second quarter, Barkley attempted a shot only to be blocked by Shaq. As Barkley retrieved the ball, O'Neal delivered an unnecessary shove, provoking a heated response from Barkley, who threw the basketball at Shaq. O'Neal retaliated with a punch, leading to a scuffle that resulted in both players being ejected. Take a look at why this throwback is opened again.

The heated encounter between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal

Not one to back down, Barkley responded by hurling the basketball at Shaq, who then threw a punch, leading to a physical altercation. Both players were promptly ejected from the game and handed one-game suspensions without pay. Shaq was fined $10,000 for his punch, while Barkley received a $5,000 fine for throwing the ball.

Despite losing O'Neal, the Lakers narrowly defeated the Rockets 89-88, marking Houston's fifth consecutive loss. O'Neal later commented that Barkley seemed visibly frustrated during the game. "He is frustrated with the way his team is playing. He wasn't doing much and his team is 0-5," O'Neal said. Barkley, however, emphasized that he had to stand up for himself after Shaq's shove. "I can't let him hit me and get away with it," Barkley insisted. "My grandma would be mad at me if I let him get away with it. I had to defend myself." This raised questions, would they ever speak again? Or turn into friends.

Unlikely friendship between two icons

The altercation between Barkley and O'Neal had significant repercussions, with both players facing fines and suspensions. However, the incident also laid the foundation for an unexpected friendship. Recalling the event, O'Neal admitted that things could have escalated further if not for a timely intervention from his mother.

Following the game, O'Neal's mother called him, instructing him to make peace with Barkley. It turned out that both players' mothers were close friends, adding a personal dimension to their professional rivalry.

"I'm not gonna go against my momma ever. So, I'm walking down the hall. He's walking down the hall. I'm looking at him like, 'Motherf*ker, even if my momma said that, you make a move, Imma knock you out,” O'Neal shared on a podcast. This phone call from his mother led to a reconciliation between the two players.

Over time, Barkley and O'Neal buried the hatchet and developed a strong friendship. Today, they work together as analysts on TNT, where their playful banter and mutual respect continue to entertain basketball fans. However, their on-screen chemistry was a pure example to the evolution of their relationship from fierce rivals to genuine friends.

