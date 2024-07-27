Charles Barkley Opens Up on Considering Amazon, NBC, ESPN Offers if TNT Fails to Honor His USD 210 Million Contract

Legendary basketball player and iconic sports analyst Charles Barkley has recently made headlines with his comments regarding his future in television broadcasting. With TNT set to lose its NBA media rights after the upcoming season, Barkley finds himself at a crossroads, contemplating his next career move.

Turner Sport, or TNT, is yet to figure a way out in the already anticipated mega broadcasting deal with the NBA. With recent reports of TNT suing the NBA , Barkley shows openness in considering offers from elsewhere.

Charles Barkley open to hear offers from Amazon, ESPN and NBC

Currently in the third year of a lucrative 10-year, $210 million contract with TNT, Barkley has expressed his stance on the situation. He has made it clear that if TNT fails to honor his contract or proposes a pay cut, he will explore opportunities with other major networks such as ESPN, NBC, and Amazon Prime Video once the new media rights deal takes effect in the 2025-26 season.

In a candid interview with The Athletic, Barkley emphasized his position, stating, "Turner has to come to me ASAP and they have to guarantee my whole thing or they can offer me a pay cut, which there is no chance of that happening and I’ll be (a) free agent."

The former NBA star asserted his belief that he should not be penalized for the network’s shortcomings and expressed his reluctance to accept a reduced salary.

Barkley's recent comments signal a shift from his earlier declaration that the upcoming season would be his last on television, regardless of the media rights outcome. While retirement remains a possibility for Charles Barkley , he is keeping his options open and has acknowledged interest from ESPN, NBC, and Amazon. The basketball analyst also expressed his desire to continue working alongside his fellow "Inside the NBA" colleagues − Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith.

Charles Barkley calls out NBA for choosing money over fans

NBA legend Charles Barkley has made his disappointment clear in response to the NBA's decision to reject Warner Bros. Discovery's bid and instead opt for a deal with Amazon Prime Video for the broadcast rights beginning in the 2025-26 season.

As a result, Turner Sports, the parent company of TNT, has lost its 40-plus-year broadcast relationship with the NBA, leading to the end of the acclaimed show "Inside the NBA."

In a statement released on social media, Barkley expressed his belief that the NBA chose to prioritize financial gain over the interests of the fans. He criticized the league for allegedly favoring large tech companies like Amazon, which were willing to invest billions in broadcasting rights.

The NBA's decision marks the end of an era for Turner Sports and "Inside the NBA," a show that has earned widespread acclaim and numerous awards, including 19 Sports Emmys.

Despite the disappointment surrounding Turner Sports losing the rights, Barkley expressed gratitude to the network's staff and the NBA's loyal fanbase. Additionally, in a separate interview, Barkley disclosed his refusal to accept a pay cut, asserting that he plans to retire and become a free agent next summer.

