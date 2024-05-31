Charles Barkley Reveals How Tom Brady Is Not Just GOAT on Field by Sharing USD 250,000 Gesture

Tom Brady is known for his greatness on and off the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion used to be often in the news during his playing career for awarding teammates to boost and motivate them.

Here is an instance of his iconic behaviour off field where the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star showed a USD 250,000 gesture to Charles Barkley.

Charles Barkley reveals an interesting exchange of USD 250,000 watch between him and Tom Brady

Charles Barkley has revealed a very interesting story about Tom Brady's greatness, but this time, it's not something on the NFL field but something which describes how humble the former NFL player is.

Barkley joined Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast and stated how he once liked Brady's watch and the next thing he heard was the future Hall of Famer searching for the TNT basketball broadcaster to give that to him.

Barkley, while talking at the aforementioned podcast with Traina described Brady's nice gesture. The former NBA player made a comment about the watch which was “a pretty penny.” He added, “I'm talking double-digit thousands.”

Charles then went on to share an interesting story. During one of the TNT charity golf matches broadcast, he said, "That's a nice watch." After that, one of Brady's boys went to him and said "Hey Tom is looking for you." The former power guard went to the NFL legend and said, "Tom, what's up?"

Charles was surprised after what he heard from Brady's way. The New England Patriots' icon, as per the former basketball player said, “Chuck, take my watch.” The 61-year-old then reveals that he had only said that Brady had a “nice watch.”

Brady then said that he liked the compliment however, he would like to give Barkley the watch he liked. The TNT television analyst said during the SI Media podcast that several people offered him “$250,000” for the watch but he “wouldn't sell it for any amount.”

Charles Barkley calls Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky the “most humble” and “nicest guys”

Charles Barkley, the 61-year-old former basketball player described Brady as the “nicest GOAT” he has “ever been around” along with Wayne Gretzky.

The 11-time NBA All-Star stated that it wasn't his intention to take the former quartetback's watch however, Brady insisted for the second time and Barkley had to accept it. This is how Tom, who has played 23 long seasons in the league has made his reputation of being called the GOAT.

