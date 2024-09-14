Charles Barkley’s Bold Statement on Kevin Durant and the Suns Leadership Concerns: ‘Doesn’t Want to Be a Leader’

Kevin Durant quickly made an impact after joining the Suns on February 9, 2023. He made his debut on March 1, scoring 23 points against the Charlotte Hornets. Durant played eight regular-season games and helped the Suns remain undefeated with an 8-0 record. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 55% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line—earning the rare distinction of a "55-40-90 season."

However, Charles Barkley, who led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals, criticized the team for lacking strong leadership.

“I’m glad they finally got a point guard. They still got to figure who the leaders on the team is. As I said last year and everybody got mad, Kevin Durant just wants to play basketball. He doesn’t want to be a leader,” Charles Barkley shared during the Roch and Manuch show.

While providing commentary during last year’s All-Star game, Barkley called Durant a “follower” rather than a leader. He has remained firm in his belief that if the Suns hope to compete for a championship, Devin Booker must assume the leadership role.

The 1993 MVP added, “I’d love to see the Suns win a championship. I’m hoping Devin learns some leadership skills during the Olympics… because every team needs leaders. They need vocal leaders, not for themselves but for those other guys—the 7-8-9-10-11 players—who need someone to follow.”

Charles once used a bus analogy to distinguish leaders from followers, labeling KD as a “bus rider” who couldn’t handle the pressure of leading his own team. Chuck also described Durant as “very sensitive” and criticized him for not being able to take criticism. These factors likely contribute to Barkley’s lack of confidence in the Slim Reaper’s leadership.

On a positive note, Chuck views Phoenix’s off-season moves favorably.

The 2024 Phoenix Suns roster boasts a star-studded lineup with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, who are expected to spearhead the team's pursuit of an NBA championship. Despite a season of inconsistency, the Suns finished with a 49-33 record, earning the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kevin Durant, widely acknowledged as one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, faces immense pressure to deliver a championship in Phoenix. His stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors have only heightened expectations, with fans and analysts alike seeing him as the key to finally bringing a title to the Suns.

Durant’s ability to excel in high-pressure situations was clear last season, as he averaged 26 points per game and maintained strong shooting percentages with the Suns. His partnership with Booker and Beal positions the Suns as serious contenders in the highly competitive Western Conference. If they can address their depth issues and remain consistent, they stand a strong chance of winning the championship.

