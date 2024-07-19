Charles Barkley's Inside The NBA to Get Last Lifeline from TNT Amid Sudden Media Rights Shift: Report

Negotiations relating to the upcoming NBA broadcast rights put the future of "Inside the NBA" on TNT into question. If TNT loses these rights, the series might not continue past the 2024-2025 season. Charles Barkley, showing discontent with the administration of Warner Bros. Discovery, hinted at the possibility of independently producing the show if TNT loses its rights. However, despite these uncertain circumstances, "Inside the NBA" will proceed with airing for the 2024-2025 season, regardless of whether or not TNT maintains a longstanding position in NBA broadcasting.

TNT receives competing bids for NBA media rights

It may not come as a shock to see many of us in a state of tension and distress recently, which Front Office Sports may just relieve with an unexpected revelation concerning the media rights agreement. TNT, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, revealed that they are inspecting and preparing to react to two rival bids for NBA's media rights starting from the 2025-26 season.

In addition, insider news suggests that the network which sponsors Charles Barkley's Emmy-Award-Winning "Inside the NBA" is also counting on a less pricey fourth rights package that would enable it to maintain its live NBA game business. With Amazon's $1.8 billion/year offer and NBC's $2.5 billion/year bid on the table, TNT has until the following Monday to match either. Comcast received the contracts on a Wednesday.

Disney's ABC/ESPN appears likely to secure the "A" package, which comprises the NBA Finals for an astounding $2.8 billion annually. Given that the other contenders have proposed lesser bids, Disney could be on the verge of celebrating a successful deal. Front Office Sports also indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery would most likely match Prime Video's $1.8 billion offer, should they decide to do so.

However, we are still holding our breath to witness any potential actions, as reviews by the companies continue.

Warner Bros Discovery restructures amid layoffs, debt, and media rights challenges for TNT and 'Inside the NBA

TNT's initial financial challenges in competing with these global media and technology behemoths led it into the soup. Deadline recently revealed exclusively that Warner Bros. Discovery was initiating further layoffs this week as part of its austerity campaign, following cuts at WBD-owned CNN, which saw about 100 staff departures just last week.

David Zaslav is undoubtedly facing some momentous decisions. In actuality, the head seems to be heading towards making some crucial choices. The Financial Times reported that David Zaslav was exploring several strategic directions, from asset sales to separating Warner Bros movie studio and Max streaming into a new company free from the bulk of the group’s existing $39bn net debt pile.

Experts opine that if this significant restructuring goes ahead, a large segment of the debt will shift to the TV division. This move would free up the fast-expanding streaming services (flagship streaming services Max and Discovery+) and studio enterprises to be more fluid with their investments and subsequent expansion.

